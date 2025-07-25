Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Football

WAFCON 2024: Black Queens Pocket $350,000 After Beating South Africa to Claim Bronze

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
3 min read
  • Ghana edged South Africa on post-match penalty shootouts to secure bronze at the 2024 WAFCON
  • The Black Queens not only sealed a bronze medal, but they also bagged a whopping sum of money
  • This is the fourth time Ghana's senior women's national team have finished in third place at the WAFON

After years in the shadows, Ghana’s Black Queens have reclaimed their place among Africa’s elite in women’s football, securing a third-place finish at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and a well-earned financial reward.

It had been a frustrating wait since 2018, but the Queens returned to WAFCON with something to prove.

Ghana, Black Queens, Banyana Banyana, South Africa.
Players of the Black Queens form a huddle at halftime during their third-place play-off against South Africa on July 25, 2025. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.
Source: Twitter

Ghana beats South Africa to clinch bronze at WAFCON 2024

From the first whistle, they showed they were not just here to participate; they were here to compete.

Navigating a tough group and progressing to the semi-finals, Ghana's journey was marked by determination and grit.

Their path to the final was blocked by Morocco in a tense semi-final showdown.

After a hard-fought draw in regular time, the Queens were edged out on penalties: a cruel end to a dream.

But rather than dwell on disappointment, Coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his team regrouped, focused, and prepared to fight for the bronze medal.

The third-place playoff saw Ghana take on defending champions South Africa.

The Banyana Banyana drew first blood late in the first half through Nonhlanhla Mthandi, silencing the Ghanaian bench. But the second half told a different story, per Ghanasoccernet.

Ghana came out with renewed purpose and were rewarded when Andile Dlamini turned the ball into her own net, bringing the Black Queens level.

The intensity rose, but neither side could find a winner, sending the match to the dreaded penalty shootout.

The shootout began on a shaky note for Ghana. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, a crowd favourite, saw her effort saved, while Linda Motlhalo coolly converted hers for South Africa.

But the Queens refused to crumble. They buried their next four spot-kicks with precision, as South Africa faltered, missing two of their remaining attempts.

In the end, Ghana triumphed, sealing a dramatic victory and clinching the bronze medal for the fourth time in the tournament’s history, adding 2025 to their previous third-place finishes in 2000, 2004, and 2016.

How much Black Queens earned after the bronze feat?

The achievement is more than symbolic. It sends a powerful message: Ghana is back in the conversation.

Ghana, Black Queens, South Africa, Banyana Banyana, WAFCON, Larbi Zaouli Stadium.
Players of the Black Queens and Banyana Banyana stand in wait for a set-piece during the third-place play-off tie at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.
Source: Twitter

With this bronze, the Queens have not only restored national pride but also repositioned themselves as a formidable force on the continent.

Beyond the glory, there’s also a tangible reward. According to CAF Online, Ghana will receive a prize of $350,000 for their third-place finish. South Africa, who placed fourth, will earn $300,000.

Kudus shows support for Black Queens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus showed his support for the Black Queens ahead of their 2024 WAFCON semi-final showdown with Morocco.

Ahead of the high-stakes clash, Kudus shared a message that echoed the hopes and dreams of countless Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh

