Major League Soccer side Inter Miami has reportedly bagged a substantial income after reaching the Club World Cup Round of 16

Lionel Messi's side has won just one game at the tournament, drawing their opening match and final group stage encounter

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has a total prize money of $1 billion, making it one of the richest football tournaments in the world

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Inter Miami’s venture into the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) has already proven to be financially rewarding.

Despite entering the tournament as a host team and finishing second in their group, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side has raked in significant earnings so far.

Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Lionel Messi in the Inter Miami vs Palmeiras CWC game on June 23, 2025. Image credit: Rodolfo Buhrer/Sports Press Photo

Source: Getty Images

Inter Miami's Club World Cup group performance

Inter Miami was placed in Group A alongside Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, Portuguese side FC Porto, and Brazil’s Palmeiras.

The group stage campaign began with a goalless draw against Al Ahly, followed by a thrilling 2-1 win over Porto. In that game, Messi delivered a classic moment with a stunning free-kick goal in the 54th minute to seal the victory.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF is challenged during the Inter Miami vs Al Ahly CWC opener on June 14, 2025. Image credit: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

Miami’s final group match was a 2-2 draw against Palmeiras on Monday, where they demonstrated resilience to secure the crucial point needed for advancement.

With five points from three matches, the MLS side finished second in Group A and advanced to the Round of 16.

PSG vs Inter Miami Round of 16 clash

Inter Miami’s next opponent is Messi's former side, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the reigning UEFA Champions League holders and a tournament favorite.

The Round of 16 clash is scheduled for June 29 in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the fixture generating immense buzz according to Yahoo Sports.

Club World Cup prize money: How much has Inter Miami earned?

Inter Miami has reportedly raked in a reported $21.05 million so far as covered by Inter Miami News Hub on X.

The earnings reported for Lionel Messi's team come from a combination of tournament participation bonuses and performance-based rewards.

Participation Fee: $9.55 million

Group Stage Victory: $2 million (Win vs. FC Porto)

Two Group Stage Draws: $2 million (Draws vs. Al Ahly and Palmeiras)

Round of 16 Qualification Bonus: $7.5 million

This sum brings their total to a significant $21.05 million, an impressive figure for a club that entered the tournament without winning a continental championship, but rather as part of the host nation’s allocation.

What is the prize money for the FIFA World Cup 2025?

According to NBC News, the 2025 edition of the Club World Cup features 32 teams and comes with a record-breaking prize pool reportedly exceeding $1 billion.

In fact, Miami’s $21 million haul may be topped by clubs with better records, but it underlines the scale of earnings even for mid-level performers.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi warned by PSG fans

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on strong reaction of a section of Paris Saint-Germain fans after the PSG - Inter Miami Round of 16 clash was confirmed at the ongoing Club World Cup.

The former Barcelona playmaker, who once played for the French side, is being targeted by these Parisians ahead of the Atalanta showdown on June 29.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh