Ghanaian content creators Oheneba and Ewurama Biney have emerged as the winners of the 2025 Perfect Match Xtra Season three

The young, rising celebrity couple couldn't keep calm after they were declared the winners of the highly rated reality show

Some social media users have commented on Oheneba and Ewurama's beautiful videos and photos on Instagram

In an exhilarating finale, Ghanaian content creators Oheneba and Ewurama, affectionately known as OheneMa, triumphed in the Perfect Match Season 3 competition.

The dynamic young couple claimed the grand prize of GH¢70,000 after weeks of intense challenges that tested their compatibility and teamwork.

The other contenders in the Perfect Match Xtra season 3 were not left empty-handed, thanks to the generous sponsors of the season, who ensured that every couple received a reward for their efforts.

Perry and Kondon, affectionately dubbed PerDon, emerged as the first runners-up, walking away with GH¢30,000.

Following closely behind, Vandyke and Larissa, known as VanRisa, earned GH¢20,000 for their solid third-place finish. Meanwhile, Bogdan and Naya, nicknamed BogNaya, filled the atmosphere with joy as they celebrated their fourth-place achievement, receiving GH¢10,000.

Ewurama Biney slays in a black gown

Ewurama Biney was a showstopper at the event, captivating the audience in a stunning sleeveless black gown that shimmered under the lights.

She strutted confidently in elegant black strappy heels, exuding the grace and poise of a seasoned supermodel. Her hair was styled in a flawless side-parted frontal lace design, and her makeup highlighted her features beautifully, creating an overall look that radiated glamour.

Her partner, Oheneba, complemented her perfectly in a dapper custom-made white long-sleeve shirt paired with a sleek blue jacket.

Matching black trousers with striking blue straps and black sunglasses completed his ensemble, giving him a sophisticated yet trendy appearance at the finale.

PMX Season one winner steals the spotlight

Adding to the night's allure, the beautiful Grace Maabena Ankomaa Tawiah, winner of Perfect Match Xtra Season One, graced the red carpet as the evening's host.

Dressed in an exquisite, sleeveless, glittering lace gown, her presence was unforgettable. With a frontal lace hairstyle and luminous makeup that made her skin glow, she wore beautiful silver earrings and complementary necklaces that perfectly elevated her look.

Open-top silver shoes embellished with intricate details added a touch of elegance, completing her stunning appearance at the star-studded event.

Musician S3fa rocks a black outfit

The atmosphere intensified when Ghanaian musician S3fa, known as Sefadzi Abena Amesu, electrified the audience with her remarkable performance.

Dressed in a chic black turtleneck long-sleeve crop top combined with a matching flared skirt that beautifully accentuated her curves, she owned the stage.

With a striking short pixie cut and bold makeup that made her radiate confidence, Sefa had the audience on their feet, singing along to her captivating melodies.

She accessorised her outfit with a stunning gold necklace and matching bracelet that added an eye-catching pop of colour to her glamorous look.

As the evening unfolded, it became clear that the Perfect Match Xtra Season 3 finale was not only a competition but also a celebration of love, style, and remarkable talent, leaving everyone buzzing with excitement long after the last performance.

S3fa slays in a pink Kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician S3fa, who wore a stylish kente gown to a private traditional wedding.

The style influencer looked gorgeous at the event with her elegant haircut and heavy makeup to support her friend.

Social media users have commented on S3fa's spectacular attire and hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

