Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and his girlfriend Tolami Benson made a glamorous appearance at Martin Odegaard’s wedding celebration

Odegaard and Helene Spilling wed privately in November 2024 and welcomed a child shortly after

Fellow Arsenal stars Leandro Trossard, with wife Laura Hilven, and Kai Havertz joined Saka at the celebration

Arsenal’s star winger Bukayo Saka and his girlfriend Tolami Benson drew widespread attention as they arrived in style at a special celebration for club captain Martin Odegaard and his partner, Helene Spilling.

The elegant couple were among the several Arsenal teammates who joined the festivities in Norway, turning the event into a mini-Gunners reunion.

Martin Odegaard's lavish wedding in Norway

Although Ødegaard and Spilling quietly exchanged vows in a private ceremony back in November, it wasn’t until recently that the couple chose to host a grand celebration.

The elegant affair took place in Oslo, Norway’s capital, where friends, family, and a select group of footballing peers gathered to mark the occasion in a more public fashion.

The celebration honored their marriage and also served as a joyful moment for the pair to share their happiness after welcoming their first child a month following the original ceremony.

Now, seven months on, the couple decided to go big, with all the flair befitting a football star according to GOAL.

Saka and Benson at Odegaard's wedding

Among the standout attendees was Bukayo Saka, the talented England international who has become a fan favorite both on and off the pitch.

Dressed sharply in a tailored black tuxedo, Saka was the picture of sophistication as reported by Mail Sport.

Beside him, Tolami Benson exuded grace and glamour, complementing her partner's look perfectly.

The duo turned heads as they arrived, with fans and guests alike taking note of their fashionable presence.

Social media buzzed with reactions as images of the couple quickly made the rounds, drawing admiration from fans across the globe.

Arsenal teammates support Odegaard

Arsenal midfielder Leandro Trossard also attended the event with his wife, Laura Hilven, while German international Kai Havertz also joined the festivities.

The presence of Ødegaard’s clubmates added a familial touch to the gathering, demonstrating the strong bond shared among the squad.

The players were seen mingling freely, sharing laughter and conversation with the newlyweds and other guests.

The wedding offered a rare moment of downtime before pre-season begins, allowing the stars to enjoy a more relaxed setting away from the demands of the pitch.

According to Norwegian outlet Verdens Gang, Ødegaard has now officially updated his marital status in the national register.

His wife, Helene, has also adopted her husband’s surname, now going by Helene Spilling Ødegaard.

These formal changes mark the couple’s commitment as they begin their journey together as a family.

Saka's memorable photo with Partey's mother

