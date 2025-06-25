Club World Cup: The Incredible Journey of Seattle Sounders' One-Eyed African Striker
- A young African footballer’s career was declared over before it truly began, but destiny had other plans for the talented striker
- The former Tacoma Monarchs forward defied all odds to feature at the ongoing FIFA Club World
- His poignant story has generated lots of buzz online, with fans hailing him as a true warrior who never gave up
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A young African footballer's career stood on the edge of collapse just two years ago after the promising young talent from the Ivory Coast suffered a considerable setback with his sight.
His journey seemed destined for greatness, until a freak medical crisis threatened to end it all but he did not despair.
While training in Marbella in 2023, an unexpected infection robbed him of sight in his left eye. The prognosis was grim. Specialists were blunt as he was given the bad news that his professional career was over.
Yet, against the odds and the advice of doctors, the now 22-year-old refused to let go of his dream. His is a story not just of football, but of resilience, grit, and the sheer will to defy fate.
Georgi Minoungou goes blind in one eye
After scoring in a friendly against Swedish side Hammarby IF in 2023, and receiving glowing praise from the coaching staff, Georgi Minoungou’s left eye began to swell and itch.
According to the Sun, within days, Minoungou's eye was bloodshot, discolored, and painful.
What followed was a medical mystery. Specialists puzzled over his condition, with some comparing the trauma to being repeatedly struck by a football at point-blank range.
Multiple MRI scans failed to identify the cause. Hypotheses ranged from a childhood injury to a hidden tumour. Regardless of the reason, the diagnosis was devastating, the nerves in his left eye were completely dead.
The message from doctors was crushingly direct to the aspiring footballer as reported by Sportsbible.
“You won’t be able to play football again.”
Who is Georgi Minoungou?
Born in the small town of Batiebly, Ivory Coast on July 25, 2002, Minoungou’s love affair with football began at the tender age of two.
His rise through the ranks took him to Europe, where he signed with Czech second-division club MFK Vyskov.
In 2022, a leap of faith brought him across the Atlantic. With just a suitcase and limited English, Minoungou boarded a 20-hour flight to Washington state to join Tacoma Defiance, the reserve team of Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders, on loan.
It was a gamble, but one he embraced wholeheartedly. His dazzling footwork and raw speed quickly caught the attention of the Sounders’ coaching staff.
His performances were electric, enough to earn him the club’s first-ever international transfer from Tacoma to the senior squad ahead of the 2023 season.
Minoungou: From MLS to the Club World Cup
Fast-forward to June 2025, and the partially-blind striker has achieved what once seemed impossible. On June 19, he featured in the Club World Cup, coming off the bench for a 12-minute cameo in the Sounders’ 3-1 loss to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.
Three days later, he reached another personal milestone, playing the final 18 minutes against none other than PSG as Sounders fell 2-0.
To step onto the pitch against global superstars like Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, and Vitinha after being told he would never play again was a victory in itself.
Ghanaian players at the Club World Cup
YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the three Ghanaian footballers featuring at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.
The historic competition sees no major Black Stars players such as Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, and Mohammed Kudus who play for Premier League sides Arsenal, Bournemouth, and West Ham United in that order.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh