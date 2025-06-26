Barcelona have intensified talks to sign Ghana's Thomas Partey on a free transfer as his Arsenal contract expires June 30

Partey, 32, rejected Arsenal’s renewal offer and prefers to stay in top-level European football, with Barcelona seen as his ideal destination

The Catalans believe Partey’s experience and versatility will strengthen their midfield as they push to reclaim dominance in Spain and Europe

FC Barcelona have been making bold moves in the transfer market as they look to rebuild for the upcoming season.

Having already secured the services of Joan Garcia, the reigning La Liga champions are on the verge of completing deals for Nico Williams and Roony Bardghji.

Now, attention has shifted to a familiar target, Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Partey

According to reports from Fichajes, Barcelona have accelerated negotiations to bring in Thomas Partey as part of their midfield reinforcements.

Partey’s contract with Arsenal is set to expire on June 30, and the Ghanaian has opted not to extend his stay with the Premier League club.

This has opened the door for several clubs to pursue his signature, with Barcelona moving swiftly to secure an agreement.

The Catalan club, led by sporting director Deco, sees Partey as an ideal acquisition.

His experience, versatility, and availability on a free transfer present a significant market opportunity for Barcelona, who are eager to strengthen their midfield with players possessing tactical discipline, physicality, and a wealth of experience in top-level competitions.

Barcelona are expected to submit a formal offer in the coming days, with internal discussions ongoing to finalise the financial details of the proposal.

Partey’s Desire to Stay at the Top

Partey has made his intentions clear — he wants to continue competing at the highest level of European football. Despite receiving offers from clubs in other leagues, his priority remains staying within Europe’s elite.

The prospect of returning to Spain, where the 32-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with Atletico Madrid, makes Barcelona an attractive option.

The sporting project at Barcelona, coupled with the opportunity to compete for major trophies, has made the Catalan giants front-runners for his signature.

Within Barcelona, there is growing optimism that a deal can be completed soon.

While other European clubs have expressed interest in Partey, Barcelona’s proactive approach has placed them in a strong position to finalise an agreement.

Partey Could Join Barcelona Within Weeks

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Thomas Partey is expected to don the famous Barcelona jersey in the coming weeks.

His arrival would significantly bolster Barcelona’s midfield as they look to reclaim their dominance in both domestic and European competitions.

The club’s summer transfer business reflects their ambition to return to the summit of European football, with Partey viewed as a crucial addition to that project.

Partey's 2024/25 Season in Focus

His performances in the 2024/25 season reminded fans of his peak form, especially in key Champions League games against Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Partey delivered composure, control, and balance to Arsenal’s midfield, often partnering with Declan Rice and skipper Martin Odegaard.

While Arteta values his experience and leadership, and wants the former Tema Youth player to stay, a new deal has not been finalised, raising doubts about Partey's future.

Muntari advises Arsenal to renew Partey's deal

Amid swirling rumours of Partey’s potential return to Spain, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sulley Muntari had called on Arsenal to tie the midfielder down with a new deal.

Muntari believes Partey has been among the standout performers for the Gunners this season and said that renewing his contract should be an obvious decision for the EPL club.

