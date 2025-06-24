The spotlight is on a Sevilla midfielder who has been linked with a sensational move to Arsenal

Thomas Partey's Arsenal future remains in doubt, with his contract ending at the end of June 2025

There are four possible destinations for the Ghana midfielder in case he leaves Arsenal after five years of service

Thomas Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for £45 million back in 2020, is set to leave the club, with the Premier League side planning for a move for an African-born midfielder.

With his current deal expiring at the end of June and no breakthrough in contract renewal discussions, the Ghanaian midfielder appears to be approaching the end of his spell with the Gunners.

Despite being a key player during Arsenal’s resurgence under Arteta, injuries have repeatedly interrupted Partey’s impact.

Nevertheless, the ex-Tema Youth player helped Arsenal push deep into the Champions League, where he shone against Real Madrid.

Speaking recently, Partey hinted that personal and family considerations will influence his next move, emphasizing the importance of happiness and financial security at this stage of his career.

Lucien Agoume to Arsenal: Who is he?

Lucien Agoume is one of the highly-rated young French international players, playing for La Liga side Sevilla.

Arsenal’s scouting department is reportedly looking at Agoume as a possible successor to Partey’s role in the midfield pivot according to Mail Sport.

The 23-year-old is known for his defensive acumen and has drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kanté due to his tenacity, positioning, and ability to break up opposition attacks.

Born in Cameroon but raised in France, Agoume came through the ranks at Sochaux, an academy known for producing top-tier talent such as Ibrahima Konaté, Marcus Thuram, and Maxence Lacroix.

His performances caught the attention of Italian giants Inter Milan, who signed him in 2019 according to One Football.

However, consistent first-team opportunities were hard to come by at the San Siro, resulting in Agoume spending several seasons out on loan before joining Sevilla permanently in the summer of 2024.

His time in Andalusia, particularly his most recent loan spell, helped him develop under the guidance of veterans like Sergio Ramos and Jesús Navas.

How key is Lucien Agoume for Seviila?

Agoume played a crucial part in Sevilla’s battle to stay in LaLiga last season as the Andalusian side endured a turbulent campaign, finishing 17th and just escaping relegation.

The potential Thomas Partey's replacement at Arsenal was often used in a deep-lying midfield role, tasked with shielding the defense, recovering possession, and initiating counterattacks.

Although not the most eye-catching name on the pitch, his contribution did not go unnoticed by clubs across Europe.

Lucien Agoume 2024/25 stats

The promising France international was a amjor part of Sevilla's first team of the 2024/25 La Liga campaign, making 37 appearances across all competitions.

Agoume scored 1 goal and made 3 assists in those matches to help Sevilla avoid relegation from the Spanish elite league competition.

Will Arsenal still sign Martin Zubemendi?

While Agoume is a cost-effective and high-upside option, Arsenal are reportedly close to finalizing a more high-profile move for Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi, who has a release clause of £51 million.

The Spaniard is admired for his intelligent passing, tactical discipline, and leadership qualities, traits that align well with Arteta’s philosophy.

Martin Zubimendi 2024/25 stats

The Real Sociedad midfielder was a regular player in the La Liga side's setup last season, featuring in 48 matches in all events, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.

Sociedad went on to finish 11th in the La Liga standings at the end of the 2024/25 season as the Arsenal target played a pivotal role.

While Zubimendi is Mikel Arteta's prime target, the pursuit of Agoume suggests Arsenal are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

Possible clubs for Thomas Partey if he leaves Arsenal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the four potential clubs and destinations for Ghana international Thomas Partey if he departs Arsernal.

The experienced midfielder is undestood to be on the radar of lots of clubs across Europe and the Middle East, including Saudi Pro League sides.

