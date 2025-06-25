A shocking Neymar decision leaves fans stunned as many wonder what is really driving this unexpected move

Battling more than just opponents on the pitch, Neymar faces ghosts of the past and the weight of a nation’s expectations

The talented footballer has been involved in a series of controversies since his return to the Brazilian league after leaving Al-Hilal

Neymar has officially extended his contract with Santos until the end of 2025, marking a significant chapter in his career as he looks to regain top form ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 33-year-old forward, who began his illustrious football journey with Santos, expressed deep personal ties to the club.

Neymar of Santos looks on during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Santos and Botafogo at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on June 1, 2025. Image credit: Rebeca Schumacker/Sports Press Photo

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released by Santos, Neymar revealed why he has decided to continue with the legendary Brazilian side.

Career focus after Neymar's new Santos contract

The Brazilian star's career has seen him rise to global fame through successful spells at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, his recent stint with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal was marred by persistent injuries, limiting him to only seven appearances over 17 months.

Following this difficult period, Neymar made a return to Santos earlier this year on a short-term contract that was initially set to expire in June 2025 according to GOAL.

Unfortunately, his injury troubles have continued since his return to Brazil, featuring in just 12 matches over the past five months for Santos across various competitions, contributing three goals, per Transfermarkt.

Neymar faced backlash after Rio Carnival appearance

Despite his efforts to get back in form, Neymar has faced criticism for his attendance at the Rio Carnival while recovering from injury raised eyebrows among fans and pundits.

Additionally, his participation in the entertainment-driven seven-a-side Kings League during his rehabilitation sparked further debate over his commitment to a full professional comeback.

Has Neymar's return impacted Santos?

Neymar’s return has not translated into significant improvement for Santos in the Brazilian Serie A as the club finds itself perilously close to the relegation zone.

They are just above the drop solely due to goal difference after 12 rounds of the competition, with pressure mounting both on the club and on former Barcelona winger to turn things around.

Neymar on why he signed a new Santos deal

Speaking to Santos' official media channel, as covered by NDTV Sports, the former Paris Saint-Germain playmaker revealed why he extended his stay with his boyhood club.

"I made a decision and I followed my heart. Santos is not just my team, it's my home, my roots, my history, and my life,"

Neymar signs a new Santos contract till end of 2025. Image credit: @SantosFC

Source: Twitter

Neymar, who remains Brazil’s all-time top scorer, surpassing legendary striker Pele with a total of 79 international goals, looks to recapture his form to play at next year's World Cup.

In May, new Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti chose not to include him in his first squad selection, citing the need to prioritize players who are fully fit.

Nevertheless, Ancelotti emphasized that Neymar remains a key figure for the national team when he regains his fitness.

Neymar's persistent injury worries

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the details of Neymar's troubling series of injuries since his return to Santos from Al-Hilal.

In 2023, a group of Peruvian shamans performed rituals aimed at “neutralizing” the talented footballer before a World Cup qualifier, specifically focusing on his feet to disrupt his game.

