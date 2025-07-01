English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth have locked down Antoine Semenyo with a long-term agreement

This follows the Ghana international striker's excellent 2024/25 season where he netted some important goals for the Cherries

Semenyo's impressive performances in high-profile fixtures saw some of the top six clubs eyeing the Ghana forward

Ghana international striker Antoine Semenyo has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the Premier League side gollowing his excellent 2024/25 season.

The 25-year-old forward, who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last term, has been honoured at the Vitality Stadium ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Antoine Semenyo signs new contract With Premier League side Bournemouth, until 2030. Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was made via Bournemouth's official website and social media channels on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, with the club expressing their excitement at securing Semenyo's future.

''AFC Bournemouth is pleased to announce that Antoine Semenyo has signed a new long-term contract with the club, which runs until the summer of 2030. The 25-year-old Ghana international has been a key figure at Vitality Stadium since joining from Bristol City in January 2023.''

"Up the Cherries," also read the tweet from Bournemouth’s official account, emphasizing the club’s satisfaction with the deal.

The new contract demonstates the striker’s growing importance at the club and signals the Cherries' ambition to build around him in the years to come.

What is Antoine Semenyo 2024/25 stats?

According to Transfermarkt, the Ghanaian striker enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 campaign, netting 13 goals and provided 7 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

His most impressive contribution came in the Premier League, where he scored 11 times, marking his first-ever double-digit goal tally in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

The Ghanaian forward scored key goals against some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, including Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

His performances in these high-profile matches boosted his popularity in the Premier League, attracting interest from some of the top six clubs.

Bournemouth’s 9th-place finish in the 2024/25 Premier League season was in no small part due to Semenyo's contributions.

Which EPL teams were interested in Antoine Semenyo?

According to Sky Sports, the Ghanaian striker was one of the most sought-after players in English football, with several of the Premier League’s elite clubs keeping a close eye on his progress.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea were all reported to have shown interest in securing Semenyo’s signature.

Red Devils boss, Ruben Amorim, was said to be a big admirer of the Ghanaian forward thanks to his ability to combine physicality with technical skill while Mikel Arteta, Arne Slot, and Enzo Maresca were all reportedly monitoring Semenyo.

However, despite the interest from top clubs, Semenyo has opted to continue his development at Bournemouth, where he has flourished under the guidance of manager Andoni Iraola.

With Semenyo at the forefront of their attack, the Cherries will now be hoping to build on their 9th-place finish and challenge for higher spots in the table..

Semenyo remains a key part of the Black Stars

Aside from his club success, Antoine Semenyo remains an integral part of the Ghana national team as Otto Addo men aim for the World Cup 2026.

The striker recently put up decent performances for the Black Stars in the World Cup qualifiers victories against Chad and Madagascar.

Top 5 Antoine Semenyo EPL moments

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the most iconic moments of Ghana attacker Antoine Semenyo in the Premier League.

The former Bristol City striker is no stranger to making headlines in the EPL, having been in the news on numerous occasions.

