Talented young Argentine footballer, Camilo Nuin, has sadly passed away while undergoing knee surgery.

Camilo Nuin's death was officially confirmed by his club, San Telmo, on the evening of Wednesday, June 25.

San Telmo compete in Argentina’s second-tier football league, and Nuin had been with the club since 2022.

Before joining them, the 18-year-old came through the youth academies of Argentine giants Boca Juniors and Independiente, where he featured in over 80 youth matches.

Cause of Camilo Nuin death

According to the BBC, the teenager was undergoing surgery at Clínica Espora in Buenos Aires to treat meniscal and cruciate ligament injuries, with the procedure intended to restore stability to his knee.

Tragically, Nuin passed away during the operation.

The promising young footballer had been undergoing the procedure to repair damage to his knee ligaments.

Although the official cause of death has not been confirmed, Argentine outlet El Trece reports that doctors later informed Nuin's family he suffered cardiac arrest during the operation.

Argentine football mourns Camilo Nuin

A statement from his club read:

"SAN TELMO IN MOURNING. With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Camilo Ernesto Nuin, a player from our Youth Divisions and Reserve squad, who was undergoing surgery earlier today.

As a mark of respect, the club will remain closed for the day.

We extend our deepest condolences and unwavering support to his family, friends, and teammates during this heartbreaking time.

The Argentine football association also paid tribute, stating:

"The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia and executive committee, expresses its sorrow at the death of Camilo Nuin and extends its condolences to the player's family."

President of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) Claudio Tapia posted on X saying:

"A very sad piece of news that shakes the entire football world."

Local reports indicate that an investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances surrounding the young footballer’s death.

Camilo Nuin: The rising star gone too soon

Born in the vibrant town of San Antonio de Padua, Camilo Nuin embraced his passion for football as a talented left-footed midfielder, proudly wearing the number 10 shirt.

His promising career included youth stints with Argentine giants Boca Juniors and Independiente before finding his place at San Telmo in 2022.

During his time there, Camilo featured in 82 matches across the youth and reserve teams, earning admiration and respect as he chased his dream of reaching the top.

