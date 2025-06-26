Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland celebrates a huge achievement with a tidy finish in Club World Cup win over Juventus

The 24-year-old Norwegian has established himself as one of the game's most lethal finishers thanks to his ruthless finishing

Manchester City could face Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup, with Haaland expected to start

Manchester City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland has once again etched his name into football’s history books, reaching the impressive milestone.

The Norwegian forward achieved the feat during a FIFA Club World Cup match against Juventus, finding the back of the net in a typically unorthodox but effective fashion.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group G match between Manchester City FC and Al Ain FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 22, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Erling Haaland reaches 300 career goals

Haaland’s latest goal was a scrappy, clumsy finish that rolled across the line, however, it was a goal that carried weight far beyond its aesthetics, according to GOAL.

The strike marked Haaland's 300th goal across all professional competitions, including his stints at various clubs and his national team appearances for Norway.

Erling Haaland scored to reach 300 career goals in Manchester City's 5-2 Club World Cup win vs. Juventus on June 26, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Known for his physicality, movement, and relentless drive in front of goal, Haaland has consistently proven that beauty isn’t always a requirement when it comes to scoring.

This particular goal encapsulated his ability to be in the right place at the right time as Manchester City humbled the Serie A side 5-2, according to the BBC.

Breakdown of Haaland's 300 career goals

The journey to 300 goals has been nothing short of remarkable. Haaland has scored more goals for Manchester City than any other club in his career so far.

The reliable goal scorer has registered 123 goals in just 145 matches, a stunning strike rate that underlines his elite level of consistency.

Before his move to England, he netted 86 times for Borussia Dortmund, showcasing his lethal finishing in the Bundesliga.

Internationally, he has already scored 42 goals for Norway, a tally that continues to grow with nearly every outing in a national team shirt.

This latest goal against Juventus was his second of the Club World Cup tournament. As things stand, five players sit ahead of him on the tournament’s top scorer list, each with three goals.

Haaland's consistent scoring form

Haaland’s goal-scoring form shows no signs of slowing down. He has now scored in five of his last six appearances across club and international duties.

This consistency will be key as Manchester City continue to chase FIFA Club World Cup glory in the United States.

The former Borussia Dortmund No.9 is is expected to lead the line again in City’s last-16 fixture against the runner-up of Group A.

Depending on how results unfold, the Premier League champions could face a tantalizing clash against Real Madrid if RB Salzburg side manages to upset the Spanish giants.

Haaland in awe of Lamine Yamal

