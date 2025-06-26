Obolo, the alleged accomplice of GH Kobby in the tragic shooting of Yaa Baby, has opened up after posting bail

In a recent video, Obolo, speaking about his ordeal, established that he would not be able to attend Yaa Baby's funeral

Obolo's reason for missing the deceased's funeral resonated well with his supporters, who have been rooting for him since his arrest

Ghanaian viral sensation, Kojo Emmanuel aka Obolo, has opened up about his ordeal in prison after his arrest on June 10, 2025. During a recent live TikTok interaction with fans, Obolo expressed his gratitude towards his supporters and explained why he wouldn't be able to attend his deceased friend Yaa Baby's funeral.

Obolo was among the three persons arrested in the village of Seker, near Yeji, after a shooting incident that claimed the life of 21-year-old Philipa Frimpong, popularly known on social media as Yaa Baby.

Reports indicate that Yaa Baby's boyfriend, GH Kobby, known in private life as Hayford Boateng, accidentally pulled the trigger.

GH Kobby, Yaa Baby, Obolo and another individual whose name has been given as Michael Kabutey were on a social visit to Yeji, where the alleged shooter previously stayed for his community service while attending the University of Development Studies (UDS).

What was supposed to be a friendly social visit turned awry when GH Kobby fetched his firearm from their vehicle and loaded it in full view of others present, as per a witness account.

Before anyone could intervene, a gunshot rang out, fatally wounding Yaa Baby. She was rushed to the St. Mathias Hospital, where she died shortly after arrival.

Out of the three remanded into police custody after the fatal shooting, only Obolo has posted bail.

Before Obolo got out, scores of videos empathising and making jokes out of his situation popped up online.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obolo, speaking with a soft voice, expressed his gratitude to Afia Schwarzenegger and others who rallied behind the campaign.

During the interaction, Obolo also expressed his fears about attending Yaa Baby's funeral.

According to him, the tension surrounding the young girl's death could cause her sympathisers to harm him despite his widely-reported innocence.

Netizens empathise with Obolo

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Obolo's supporters as he shared his ordeal after Yaa Baby's death.

Asona kaakyire Adwoa Papabi said:

"Obolo is true, don't try to go there on that July 5th, ok. Stay safe for the family and loved ones, okay."

Rita Afriyie wrote:

"Sorry wait, my son, everything will be fine. God make a way wati a humble self."

vicosika remarked:

"Obolo fa Yesu s3 wokra ne wagyenkwa wae."

Adwoa Agyapomaa 🥰🌎❤️💍302 added:

"What he is saying is true, ooo, he should stay at her house, he shouldn’t go there."

Yaa Baby's father backs GH Kobby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaa Baby's father had defended GH Kobby, his deceased daughter's alleged shooter.

Speaking after a family meeting where GH Kobby's father lambasted his son, Yaa Baby's father claimed that the suspect and his friends tried to revive Yaa Baby after she was shot, but unfortunately, she could not survive.

He urged the public to stop spreading claims that the killing was premeditated, adding that both families would meet to discuss the way forward.

