Abdul Fatawu Issahaku recently traded his football boots for a microphone, and fans couldn’t get enough

The Leicester City winger stunned fans when he took his musical flair to the streets of London, United Kingdom

He will be working with a new coach ahead of the 2025/26 football season following the sacking of coach Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ghanaian footballer Abdul Fatawu Issahaku wowed fans with his mesmerising rap skills in a trending video.

Known for his speed and creativity on the pitch, the 21-year-old took his flair to the streets of London, where he stunned passers-by with an unexpected rap performance.

Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Issahaku showcased his sleek rap skills on the streets of London. Photo credit: officialmeatpie18/Instagram and Carl Recine/Getty Images.

Fatawu Issahaku drops hot bars in London

In a video shared by officialmeatpie18 on Instagram and seen by YEN.com.gh, the Leicester City forward is seen confidently dropping bars in the heart of the UK capital.

Dressed in classic streetwear, with a green crossbody bag and matching cap, Fatawu oozed charisma as he took on high-tempo beats with ease.

Channelling his inner Sarkodie, the young Ghanaian flowed effortlessly, even switching things up mid-performance by infusing a ragga twist into his delivery.

The street performer he joined cheered him on using Patois slang, adding to the vibrant energy of the moment.

Watch the video:

It wasn’t all about entertainment. The lively freestyle was also for a good cause.

Fatawu later revealed via Instagram Stories that his aim was to help a fellow performer raise more funds on the street. He captioned the clip:

"I had joined a brother to help get more money on the street."

His musical detour joins a growing trend among Ghanaian public figures, especially musicians, who often show off their talents in casual, open-air settings abroad. Fatawu just added a football twist to that tradition.

Fatawu Issahaku braces himself for new season

Away from the mic, the talented winger had been enjoying a solid campaign with the Foxes until misfortune struck.

During Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Angola in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, Fatawu sustained a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which ended his season.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku under pressure from Callum Hudson-Odoi on October 24, 2025. Photo by NurPhoto.

Despite undergoing surgery, he was unable to return in time to help Leicester avoid relegation.

The setback didn’t dampen his optimism, though. He remains hopeful that both he and the Foxes will bounce back stronger when the new season kicks off in the Championship.

Fatawu Issahaku to get new coach after Leicester sack van Nistelrooy

Fatawu will have to adapt to fresh leadership next season.

After weeks of speculation, Leicester City officially parted ways with Dutch manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, as reported by talkSPORT.

The change adds another layer of uncertainty, but it could also be a chance for a new beginning.

Black Stars winger officially launches his debut music project

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil has officially launched his debut music project, the Emergency EP.

The seven-track compilation includes previously released hits like Blessing and Monalisa.

On the track Merci Beaucoup, the LA Galaxy forward collaborates with Ghanaian acts Kweku Flick and Joe Kay.

