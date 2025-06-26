Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has given fans a glimpse of his lavish lifestyle off the field with his stunning choice of car

The Leicester City forward was seen cruising in a sleek white Mercedes-Benz, reportedly worth over GHS 1 million

Currently in Ghana, Jordan is stepping up his preparations ahead of the 2025/26 football season

Jordan Ayew recently who is currently back home, drew attention with his choice of ride after a training session.

In a video circulating on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the 33-year-old was spotted sliding behind the wheel of a sleek white Mercedes-Benz E300 shortly after his physical drill.

Jordan Ayew cruised in a white Mercedes-Benz E300 after a training session in Accra. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images and ghsupporters/TikTok.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew turns heads in over GHS1 million ride

The moment, brief but telling, had fans watching in admiration as Jordan reversed out smoothly, flashing a quick smile and soaking in cheers from the gathered crowd.

His luxury ride, known for its refined design and powerful performance, typically sells between $58,000 and $65,000 on the international market, depending on customisations.

In Ghana, that figure jumps significantly, factoring in import taxes and dealership fees, the estimated local value ranges between GHS 950,000 and GHS 1.2 million.

The E300 is just one of several high-end vehicles in Jordan's growing fleet, symbolising both his long-standing career and appreciation for life’s finer things.

Watch the video:

Jordan Ayew spotted in hearty conversation

Before hopping into his car, Ayew was caught in a light-hearted exchange during training.

Seated after a tough workout, the Leicester City man turned to a friend on the sidelines and asked, “Do you think football is easy?”

Jordan Ayew gives instructions for a set-piece during Ghana's Unity Cup clash against Trinidad and Tobago on May 31, 2025. Photo by Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

The question sparked some friendly banter.

His companion claimed he could handle the physical drills, even though he wasn’t too confident about his skills with the ball.

What he lacked in technique, he believed he could make up for in endurance.

The clip of their back-and-forth quickly made waves online, with many surprised to see the usually quiet forward engaging so openly.

Fans shared laughs and reactions, admiring his down-to-earth nature.

Jordan Ayew gives update about his future

While the cameras captured his humour and charm, Ayew’s future remains uncertain.

After a long and challenging campaign with Leicester, the Ghanaian international admitted he still needs time to think about what comes next.

“I haven’t had time to reflect, I need to go on holidays, sit down and in the next couple of days, I need time to reflect on the whole season.

"I have one more year left on my contract, and I need to go on holiday and see what is going to happen,” he told Flashscore.

Jordan, who notched six goals and one assist last season, per Transfermarkt, will soon rejoin his teammates for Leicester City’s pre-season programme.

The Foxes are scheduled to face Shrewsbury Town on July 23, travel to Germany for a clash with FC Augsburg on August 3, and wrap up preparations against French outfit RC Lens on August 10, per the club's website.

Kamal Sowah steals spotlight with GHS3 million G-Wagon

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Kamal Sowah made a striking entrance at the upscale Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel.

The 25-year-old footballer captivated attention as he arrived in a stylish G-Wagon valued at GHS3 million.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh