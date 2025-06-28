Thiago Messi scored a brilliant goal at the MICFootball tournament gliding past defenders before calmly finishing

With the iconic number 10 on his back, the youngster's goal came against Barca Academy Dominican Republic

Remarkably, it was at this same tournament where his father, Lionel Messi, first made headlines 22 years ago

Lionel Messi may be in the twilight of his legendary career, but his legacy is already shining through his 12-year-old son, Thiago Messi.

The youngster is turning heads in Inter Miami’s youth ranks, and his latest moment of brilliance at the Mediterranean International Cup (MICFootball) tournament had clear echoes of his father’s prime.

Thiago Messi scores a stunner for Inter Miami just like his dad

Source: Twitter

In a viral clip, Thiago Messi showcased his talent by dribbling past defenders with ease before finishing with a classy outside-foot strike.

Wearing the famous number 10 jersey, he celebrated calmly, while social media buzzed with excitement over his performance.

The goal came against Barca Academy Dominican Republic, in the very tournament where a young Lionel Messi made waves 22 years ago with Barcelona’s U16 side.

Now, Thiago is writing his own story as part of Inter Miami’s U13 team.

The tournament is being held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, marking the first time the prestigious event takes place in the Americas.

MICFootball: Where Legacy and New Talent Collide

The Messi family is now forever part of MICFootball’s rich tradition, a tournament famous for producing football’s next big stars.

Thiago has been a standout performer for Inter Miami’s U13 squad, helping guide the team to the Round of 16, where they’ll face EF Jorge Rolando Bauger this Friday at 9:30 AM ET.

Inter Miami's youth side is also packed with familiar names. Benjamín Suárez, son of Luis Suárez, and Bautista Ustari, son of former Argentina goalkeeper Óscar Ustari, are all part of the squad, chasing dreams on one of youth football’s most prestigious stages.

A New Generation of Football Royalty Emerges

The MICFootball tournament isn’t short on football royalty. Another rising star grabbing attention is Martín Casillas, son of Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas, who is also competing in the tournament.

While comparisons to their famous fathers are inevitable, young Thiago Messi is already carving out his own reputation.

With natural skill, sharp vision, and the weight of a legendary surname, all eyes are on him as he begins his journey in the football world.

Source: YEN.com.gh