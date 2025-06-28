FC Barcelona teen sensation Lamine Yamal appears to have spilled the beans about his next jersey number

The 17-year-old, who currently wears the No.19 shirt, dropped the hint by paying homage to the late Diego Maradona

He is believed to be the next occupant of Barca's most iconic jersey number, previously worn by greats like Ronaldinho

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Lamine Yamal may have finally teased the answer to a question fans have long speculated about: Will he wear the club’s legendary No. 10 jersey?

In a cryptic but powerful Instagram Story, Yamal posted a photo of the late Diego Maradona donning Barça’s iconic number.

Lamine Yamal paid tribute to the legendary Diego Maradona on Instagram. Photo credit: Manny Millan/Getty Images, @FabrizioRomano/X and Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

The image didn’t come with any captions, but for fans, it said more than enough.

With Ansu Fati on his way to AS Monaco, it appears the coveted jersey is set to change hands once again—and Yamal looks poised to inherit it.

Barcelona's No.10 jersey: A shirt won by legends

The No. 10 shirt at Barcelona isn’t just a number.

It carries the legacy of football’s greats—from Romário and Rivaldo to Ronaldinho and Riquelme, with Maradona and Lionel Messi forever etched into its history.

Since Messi’s emotional exit in 2021, the number passed to Ansu Fati, who carried immense expectations but couldn’t quite match the weight of the shirt.

Who will wear 10 at Barcelona after Ansu Fati?

Now, with Fati’s exit confirmed, the door has opened for Yamal, who many already see as the next big symbol at Camp Nou.

The 17-year-old has so far worn No. 19 and delivered performances far beyond his years.

Lamine's stats speak volumes: 18 goals and 25 assists during the 2024–25 season, according to Transfermarkt, helping Barcelona secure a domestic treble.

Lamine Yamal celebrates after helping Barcelona lift the Copa del Rey trophy. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

His numbers reflect a level of maturity and consistency rare for someone so young.

With the club set to unveil their new kits in the coming days, anticipation is building. Fans are eager to see if Yamal’s quiet signal will become official.

Barcelona planning a birthday surprise for Yamal?

According to Goal, Barcelona is reportedly planning a special event to mark Yamal’s 18th birthday in July.

It’s expected that the club will use the occasion to formally present him as their new No. 10.

However, since his birthday lands on a holiday, the exact date for the announcement remains uncertain.

As whispers grow louder and clues become clearer, it’s only a matter of time before Yamal is officially handed the jersey that has defined greatness at Barça.

With his skills, mindset, and sense of occasion, the teenager may be ready to carry the torch and make the number his own.

Ghanaian footballer compares himself to Lamine Yamal

In a separate publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng drew a striking comparison between himself and Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

Speaking in his first interview after inking a three-year deal with Bibiani Gold Stars, the 26-year-old expressed confidence in his abilities.

He believes he shares the same attributes that make Yamal a standout, especially since they operate in similar roles on the pitch.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh