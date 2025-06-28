Budding Black Stars striker Jerry Afriyie is proving that style and talent can go hand in hand

The 18-year-old recently turned heads with a high-end fashion drip that highlighted his taste for the finer things in life

He is expected to return to Saudi club Al Qadsiah after spending a relatively successful loan stint with CD Lugo

From scoring goals to stealing the spotlight, Black Stars forward Jerry Afriyie is showing he knows how to make waves off the pitch, too.

The rising footballer recently turned heads with a bold GHS 40,000 outfit that blended high-end fashion with streetwear flair.

Captured poolside, the look had fans buzzing—not just for the price tag but for the confidence and creativity behind it.

Breaking down Jerry Afriyie's designer drip

Afriyie’s outfit wasn’t just a mix of clothes; it was a full-blown style statement.

He wore a cosy, white, shaggy sweater, likely crafted from mohair or faux fur, that gave off a luxury street vibe.

His black oversized shorts were studded with metallic patterns and silver chains, adding an edgy twist.

The standout pieces? Chunky fur-covered Balenciaga boots that screamed futuristic fashion.

He topped it off with a sleek, leather-look beret and angular white-rimmed sunglasses that gave off a retro-meets-modern finish.

Then there was the designer bag, believed to be the iconic Goyard Saint Louis PM Tote, tying the entire ensemble together.

All in, the outfit is estimated to be worth between GHS 40,000 and GHS 45,000.

Jerry’s look was more than just designer labels—it was about presence and personal style.

Jerry Afriyie's performance on loan at CD Lugo

While his fashion sense is catching attention, the former Thought FC striker is also making strides on the field.

The 18-year-old recently completed a loan spell with Spanish third-tier side CD Lugo, where he played a key role in helping the club avoid relegation.

In 10 appearances, he netted four goals and provided two assists, according to Transfermarkt, a solid return that underlined his growing potential.

Is Jerry Afriyie returning to Al Qadsiah or staying with CD Lugo?

With his loan stint over, Afriyie is expected to return to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Qadsiah.

But his future remains uncertain. Whether he stays with the Saudi club or seeks another opportunity remains to be seen.

Interestingly, he could soon be reunited with a familiar face.

Reports suggest that fellow Ghanaian youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah is on the verge of joining Qadsiah from Belgian side KRC Genk.

According to Ghanasoccernet, Baah is close to sealing a four-year deal, with the option of an extra year, and will undergo a medical in the coming days.

