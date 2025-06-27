Benjamin Tetteh’s journey from the sandy pitches of Tema New Town to Europe’s grand football arenas is nothing short of inspiring

Now 27, the Ghanaian striker is enjoying the fruits of his labour, with a lifestyle that reflects his rise in the sport

YEN.com.gh offers a glimpse into Tetteh’s luxurious world—complete with a sleek mansion and a lineup of high-end cars

Black Stars forward Benjamin Tetteh is enjoying the rewards of his football journey, and he’s letting the world in on it.

In a trending TikTok video shared by @user6511034084254, the Ghanaian striker offered fans a rare look into his private life.

From his crisp, white-walled mansion to a collection of top-tier vehicles, the footage is nothing short of luxurious.

Benjamin Tetteh owns a stunning mansion and a fleet of high-end cars. Photo credit: @user6511039084254/TikTok and Kaz Photography/Getty Images.

Inside Benjamin Tetteh’s lavish life: Stunning mansion and cars

The clip opens with Tetteh casually strolling across his compound.

Dressed down and looking relaxed, he guides the camera past an impressive fleet parked in his driveway.

Among the eye-catching rides were a sleek Rolls-Royce, an all-terrain quad bike, a lineup of robust SUVs, and a few stylish sedans.

The camera then shifts to the house itself. Painted entirely white and standing tall with clean architecture, the residence is as stunning as it is spacious.

A sizeable swimming pool sits off to the side, completing the view of a man who’s worked hard—and is clearly living well.

Watch the video:

Benjamin Tetteh's performance last season

While his lifestyle is dazzling off the pitch, Tetteh’s form on the field has been just as impressive.

On loan at NK Maribor from French side FC Metz, the striker made an immediate impact.

According to Transfermarkt, he contributed directly to 19 goals in just 21 appearances—netting 13 times and setting up six more.

Despite his strong performances, Maribor fell just short of clinching the Slovenian league title, finishing behind NK Olimpija Ljubljana.

His move from France to Slovenia came at the right time. Struggling for minutes in Ligue 1, the switch allowed him to rediscover rhythm and confidence.

As reported by KickGH, the successful spell has sparked speculation about what’s next—another season at Maribor, or perhaps a permanent transfer if Metz decides to cash in.

Tetteh eyes Black Stars return ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers set to continue later this year, Tetteh will be hoping to catch the attention of Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo.

Benjamin Tetteh in action for Hull City in the SkyBet Championship on August 20, 2022. Photo by David Davies/PA Images.

The native of Tema New Town will be aiming for a call-up as the Black Stars prepare for crucial group stage fixtures.

Ghana currently sits at the top of its group, with key matches against Chad and Mali coming in September, followed by encounters with the Central African Republic and Comoros in October.

Jordan Ayew turns heads with sleek Mercedes-Benz

