Italian football has been rocked by a major betting scandal involving an African goalkeeper who plays for Serie A side Udinese.

The 25-year-old international footballer is currently under investigation for allegedly rigging a match by betting on his own yellow card during the Serie A clash between Lazio and Udinese on March 11, 2025.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has referred the player to their prosecutor's office as part of the ongoing investigation.

If found guilty, the Udinese goalkeeper could face a suspension of up to four years, a blow that would significantly impact his career and the reputation of the club.

Why is Maduka Okoye under investigation?

According to So Foot, Nigeria international goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is being investigated for a yellow card he received in a Serie A match against Lazio.

The card was handed to him for time-wasting, a situation that many believed was an unusual decision by the goalkeeper.

According to sources, Okoye allegedly made a secret deal with a friend who owns a pizzeria in Udine, where the friend placed significant bets on Okoye receiving the yellow card.

The investigation suggests that Okoye’s yellow card was deliberately influenced to ensure a payout on these bets.

The friend reportedly multiplied his stake by eight times, resulting in a win of more than €120,000. This large financial gain raised suspicions, leading to a deeper look into the goalkeeper’s actions during the game.

The friend of Okoye, a local pizzeria owner, reportedly played a crucial role in the betting scheme. Allegedly, this individual used his knowledge of Okoye's position on the pitch and the likelihood of a yellow card being awarded to place strategic bets.

With the gamble paying off handsomely, the connection between the pizzeria owner and Okoye became the focal point of the investigation.

Authorities believe that this incident represents a clear case of match-fixing, where an athlete intentionally alters the outcome of a game to benefit from betting outcomes.

Okoye questioned over betting scandal

Maduka Okoye, who was recently appointed an ambassador of Enugu State, according to All Africa, has already been questioned by the Italian authorities.

During these proceedings, the goalkeeper denied any wrongdoing, asserting that his actions on the field were not influenced by external factors.

Despite his defense, the evidence against him is believed to be strong, with investigators pointing to the unusual timing of the yellow card and the substantial financial gain made by his associate.

The Nigerian goalkeeper has not been suspended from football yet, but the investigation continues, with the FIGC's prosecutor’s office expected to make a final decision on his case in the coming weeks.

What potential sanctions could Okoye face?

If found guilty of match-fixing or betting manipulation, Maduka Okoye could face a four-year suspension from football.

Such a suspension would possibly affect his playing time and could also harm his reputation, making it difficult for him to secure a place at a top club in the future.

Watch the video below, explaining the sanctions Maduka Okoye could face if he is found guilty.

In addition, this scandal has also cast a shadow over Udinese's reputation as one of Italy's established football clubs.

