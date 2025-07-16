The young player shocked his teammates with an unbelievable move that leaves the veterans stunned in a high-stakes training session

The rising sensation celebrates a milestone in style, but the event takes an unexpected turn that raises eyebrows

The wonderkid recently celebrated his 18th birthday, which has generated lots of controversies

Barcelona's pre-season training session for the 2025-26 campaign was filled with intensity, as players looked to get back into shape ahead of the new season.

Young sensation Lamine Yamal left two of Barcelona's most experienced stars, Robert Lewandowski and Gavi, in utter disbelief with a remarkable piece of individual skill that has fans buzzing about his potential.

Lamine Yamal. Image credit: Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has quickly become one of the brightest young talents in world football. Yamal has been making waves since his breakthrough into the Barcelona first team.

His ability to take on defenders with confidence is a rare quality for someone of his age. During a recent training session, the youngster put his talents on full display, demonstrating why many are so excited about his future.

Yamal dazzles at Barcelona training

It all unfolded during a routine drill when Yamal found himself on the touchline with Gavi and Lewandowski closing in on him.

The two Barcelona stars seemed to have him cornered, but Yamal had other ideas. With two lightning-fast touches, the young forward performed an Elastico that completely bamboozled both players.

The skill left Gavi and Lewandowski grasping for the ball, helpless as Yamal breezed past them with ease. It was a move that demonstrated both his technical brilliance and his confidence in tight situations.

Lamine Yamal's controversial birthday celebration

Off the field, Yamal’s 18th birthday celebrations were equally as memorable. The Barcelona wonderkid marked the milestone with a lavish party at a private estate in Olivella.

Lamine Yamal celebrates his 18th birthday on July 12, 2025. Image credit: @LamineRole

Source: Twitter

The event was attended by a number of his teammates, including Lewandowski, Raphinha, Pau Victor, Pau Cubarsi, and Marc Casado.

The atmosphere was filled with joy as the young star celebrated this significant moment in his life.

Despite the excitement surrounding Yamal’s 18th birthday, the event was not without its controversies, as covered by GOAL.

Why is Lamine Yamal being investigated?

According to the BBC, the Euro 2024 winner is reportedly under scrutiny for hiring a group of entertainers with dwarfism.

The act has been criticized as "unacceptable in the 21st century" by the Association of People with Achondroplasia and other Skeletal Dysplasias in Spain (ADEE).

The Directorate General for People with Disabilities, part of the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumer Affairs, and the 2030 Agenda, confirmed that ADEE has filed a legal complaint regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, check out the video below to see how Lamine Yamal humbled Gavi and Lewandowski with a stunning piece of dribbling.

Yamal faces legal action

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal is facing legal action after his controversial 18th birthday celebrations last Saturday.

This is the latest controversy surrounding Yamal, who has recently faced allegations from several older women claiming that he tried to pursue a relationship with them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh