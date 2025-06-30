Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus was visibly touched by the powerful speech delivered by a young girl

The West Ham United midfielder rose to his feet, applauding the Nima 1 Basic School pupil in appreciation of her moving words

Kudus, who continues to attract attention on and off the pitch, has been linked with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur

Mohammed Kudus experienced an emotional homecoming when he visited his former school, Nima 1 Basic School, as part of a two-day outreach in his childhood community.

The 24-year-old, who has grown into one of Ghana’s brightest exports, was left visibly moved after a young student delivered a powerful speech during his visit.

Mohammed Kudus gave a young girl a standing ovation after her brilliant speech. Photo credit: @3SportsGh/X and Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images.

Little girl woos Mohammed Kudus with her speech

During the event, one moment stood out above the rest. A young girl stepped forward and gave a speech that left everyone stunned.

Her confidence, clarity, and command over her words seemed far beyond her years.

Touched by her delivery, Kudus immediately stood up, applauded her, and walked over to give her a warm hug.

The crowd, made up of pupils from the Nima Cluster of Schools, burst into applause, echoing the emotion of the scene.

Watch the moment:

Kudus returns to Nima for heartfelt community initiative

The West Ham United star was at his old school as part of a community outreach spearheaded by the KudusDream Foundation in collaboration with Skechers, his official apparel partner.

The visit formed part of a broader effort to invest in the very environment that nurtured his early steps in life.

During the visit, Kudus made generous donations, including football kits, books, and various school supplies.

These items were handed over to the school’s current pupils to help promote both academic excellence and sports development.

As part of the engagement, Kudus led a close-knit session dubbed “Moment with the Starboy,” where he opened up about his own journey, from school life in Nima to the global stage.

He encouraged the students to stay focused, work hard, and believe in their dreams.

Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham United on November 1, 2023. Photo by John Walton/PA Images.

The school, in turn, organised performances and special presentations to honour their most celebrated alumnus.

It was a lively and heartfelt occasion that captured the pride of both the community and the students.

Mohammed Kudus organises Bazaki Football Tournament

Kudus’ visit to Nima 1 Basic School followed the successful launch of the Bazaki Football Tournament at Kawukudi Park—a grassroots initiative focused on empowering youth through sport.

On Sunday, June 29, Academy Eleven, an Accra-based side, emerged as champions of the tournament’s maiden edition, per Ghanasoccernet.

They edged Legon Stars on penalties, following a tightly contested goalless draw in regulation time.

Together, these back-to-back events marked a meaningful weekend of community engagement for the former Ajax Amsterdam star.

Tottenham show interest in Mohammed Kudus

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have made Mohammed Kudus a top transfer priority this summer.

The Ghanaian star is reportedly on the radar of incoming Spurs manager Thomas Frank, who is keen on bolstering his attack with a high-quality forward.

Sources suggest that Kudus could be available for a fee below his reported £85 million release clause, making him an even more attractive prospect for the North London club.

Ramadan Cup: Kudus, Sulemana make huge donation

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh shared that Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana teamed up to make a generous donation ahead of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.

The tournament, which has been held annually since 2015, aims to promote harmony and unity across Zongo communities in Ghana.

Both Kudus and Kamaldeen, who now star for the Black Stars, have deep roots in Zongo neighbourhoods where their football journeys began.

