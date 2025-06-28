Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus is once again showing that his heart is as big as his talent

The 24-year-old is reaching back to the place where his journey began—Nima, a spirited suburb in Accra

He has been tipped to seal a move to one of the top sides in the Premier League after changing his agency

Mohammed Kudus is gearing up for a two-day community-driven initiative in Nima, Accra.

The Black Stars attacker will kick off the outreach on Sunday, June 29, with plans to give back to his former primary school, reconnect with his community and honour the childhood friends who were part of his early football story.

West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus is set to donate 1,000 football boots in Nima.

Mohammed Kudus to donate 1000 boots to the community

Kudus will commence by donating 1,000 football boots and other essential gear to young players in Nima.

The donation will be made during the Bazaki Football Tournament, a community event set for Sunday at the Kawokudi Park.

Ten teams from his childhood area and nearby communities will compete in the tournament, which kicks off at 9 am.

Kudus to organise community-focused events in Nima

In addition to the matches, the event will feature a special "Moment with the Starboy" session, where Kudus will engage with participants and offer valuable insights into his journey as a professional footballer.

Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham United against Manchester United in the Premier League on May 11, 2025.

Aside from that, the 24-year-old will bring some of his Black Stars teammates and his fellow Right to Dream graduates to grace the occasion.

Kudus' selected XI will lock horns against his brother's Arah XI at the Kanda Cluster of Schools at 4 pm in the Monday Stars game.

Most of the players in the Arah XI side are childhood playmates of Kudus.

Kudus returns to his former school in Nima

According to Ghanasoccernet, Kudus is also set for a heartfelt homecoming as he returns to his alma mater, Nima Cluster of Schools (Nima Basic 1), on Monday, June 30, 2025.

The visit, organised through his KudusDream Foundation in partnership with Skechers, forms part of a broader initiative to give back to the community that shaped him.

During the visit, the West Ham star will donate football kits, books, and essential learning materials to support the current students at the school where his educational journey first began.

Why is Kudus donating 1000 football boots?

This act of giving is being supported by Skechers, Kudus’ official apparel partner.

The collaboration reflects not just a sponsorship deal, but a shared commitment to youth development, community engagement, and using sport as a force for good.

The donation is part of a broader mission to promote healthy competition, inspire dreams, and remind these kids that their circumstances do not define their futures.

Is Kudus leaving West Ham after changing agents?

While making a difference off the field, Kudus is also positioning himself for a significant career step.

In what could be a move towards a blockbuster transfer, the West Ham United midfielder has signed with Representatives of Outstanding Footballers (ROOF), a renowned agency known for managing high-profile football careers.

This strategic move, reported by The Sun, has been interpreted as a signal of Kudus’ readiness to embrace a fresh challenge.

His impressive debut season in the Premier League has already drawn interest from several elite clubs.

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool have all been monitoring the Ghanaian’s progress, with Newcastle United also entering the mix in recent weeks.

Kudus turns down mouthwatering Saudi offer

YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus turned down a mouthwatering offer from Saudi Arabia.

Despite the chance to triple his current earnings, the 24-year-old midfielder chose not to make the switch to the Gulf.

