The Zimbabwean football community is mourning the sudden and heartbreaking loss of a talented Zimbabwe international midfielder.

Per reports, the player tragically lost his life in a fatal car accident on Sunday, June 29, 2025, on the Zvishavane-Bulawayo highway.

Pictured: The late Brian Banda. Image credit: @HighlanderBosso

FC Platinum announces death of Brian Banda

FC Platinum, one of Zimbabwe’s top Premier Soccer League clubs, has confirmed the passing of their player, Brian Banda.

The 29-year-old midfielder was traveling with two other individuals when their vehicle was involved in a fatal crash. Sadly, all three occupants were declared dead at the scene.

The accident occurred near Zvishavane, a mining town in the Midlands Province. According to Kick Off, details surrounding the cause of the accident remain under investigation.

Who was Brian Banda?

Brian Banda was a gifted footballer started his professional career with Highlanders FC where he quickly rose to prominence as one of the team's most important players.

His performances caught the attention of national selectors, earning him nine appearances for the Zimbabwe national team, according to Transfermarkt.

Banda later made a successful move to FC Platinum, where he became an integral part of the midfield and was later named captain.

Brain Banda was captain of FC Platinum of Zimbabwe until his passing on June 29, 2025. Image credit: zimlive

Known for his creativity and technical ability, he was instrumental in FC Platinum’s campaigns in the Premier Soccer League and continental competitions.

FC Platinum pays emotional tribute to Brian Banda

In a heartfelt statement, FC Platinum expressed profound sorrow at the passing of one of their most cherished players.

The club described Banda not only as an exceptional footballer but also as a remarkable human being whose positivity and passion inspired both teammates and supporters.

“Brian was more than just a player to us,” the statement read. “His dedication, humility, and infectious spirit made him a beloved figure at our club. His absence will leave a void that can never truly be filled.”

Tributes have also been flooding in from fellow players, coaches, fans, and football organizations across Zimbabwe and the region.

Highlanders FC, Banda’s former club, shared their condolences on social media, remembering him as a true son of the club and a player who gave his all every time he wore their jersey.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) also released a statement acknowledging Banda’s contributions to the national team, highlighting his commitment and passion every time he represented the country.

''The Zimbabwe Football Association is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Brian Banda, captain of FC Platinum, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a car accident.''

Meanwhile, his club, FC Platinum, has called for respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult period as Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

