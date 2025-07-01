Football legend and former Liberian president George Weah drew mixed reactions after scoring at the La Bawaleshie Park

The 1995 Ballon d'Or winner showed flashes of his brilliance as he linked up with old teammates on Monday, June 30

After retiring from football, he entered politics and served as the 25th President of Liberia from 2018 to 2024

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

George Manneh Oppong Weah stirred up unexpected drama during a friendly football match at La Bawaleshie Park in East Legon on Monday, June 30.

The iconic ex-striker laced up his boots once again, joining a group of old teammates for a casual game at the popular sandy pitch.

It was a light-hearted gathering, but one moment from the match would quickly turn heads—and stir debate.

George Oppong Weah sparked debate at La Bawaleshie Park after scoring a contentious goal. Photo credit: Christian Liewig/Getty, @Andydotcom_gh/X and Allsport/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

George Oppong Weah shows flashes of brilliance

Weah, still oozing class decades after his professional retirement, delighted onlookers with subtle reminders of his peak form.

From his ball control to intelligent passes and a composed presence on the ball, the crowd couldn’t help but soak in the nostalgia.

Then came the moment that lit up the park.

George Weah sparks debate with contentious goal

The man affectionately known as King George picked up the ball, weaved past his marker with ease, and coolly nudged it towards goal.

The goalkeeper was left flat-footed as the ball trickled toward the line, only for a defender to swoop in and clear it.

But had it gone in?

Spectators were split. Some erupted in celebration, convinced the ball had crossed the line.

Others insisted it hadn’t. Without VAR—or even a referee—it was impossible to settle the debate.

Through it all, Weah remained calm and composed, brushing off the chaos with a smile.

Watch the moment:

Who is George Oppong Weah?

For those unfamiliar with his legacy, George Weah is one of Africa’s greatest-ever footballers.

In 1995, he made history as the first, and still only, African to win both the Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year, per TNT Sports.

He also claimed the African Footballer of the Year crown three times in his career (1989, 1994, 1995).

Weah's illustrious journey took him across some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

At each stop, he collected silverware and left an indelible mark on the game.

George Oppong Weah in action for the Liberian national team in 1993. Photo by Alessandro Sabattini.

Source: Getty Images

Is George Oppong Weah Ghanaian?

While he bears a Ghanaian-like name, Oppong, the former Ballon d'Or winner is not a Ghanaian. He is Liberian.

The 58-year-old was born in Monrovia and proudly represented Liberia throughout his life, both on and off the pitch. His father had Ghanaian roots, though.

After hanging up his boots, he shifted into politics and served as Liberia’s 25th president from 2018 to 2024, as noted by Britannica.

George Weah makes Ballon d'Or prediction

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that George Oppong Weah remains hopeful that an African footballer will soon clinch the coveted Ballon d'Or.

Since Weah’s historic win, no player from the continent has managed to replicate the feat.

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane came closest in 2022, securing second place behind Karim Benzema.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh