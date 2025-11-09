Tottenham star Mohammed Kudus has declared Jurgen Klopp as the greatest football manager of all time

Despite Klopp’s legacy, Arne Slot has led Liverpool to another Premier League title in his first season

Kudus praises Klopp while Liverpool aim to maintain their top-flight form under Slot, balancing legacy with new leadership

Tottenham winger Mohammed Kudus has spoken out with high praise for former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, calling him the best manager of all time as he explains his choice in a viral video.

Klopp, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern football, led Liverpool to a series of historic successes, including the Champions League and Premier League titles.

Kudus names Klopp the greatest coach of all-time

Despite not winning as many trophies as some believe he deserved, largely due to Manchester City’s domestic dominance, Klopp’s impact on the Reds was undeniable.

In a video interview with TNT Sports, as cited by Rousing the Kop, Kudus weighed in on the ongoing debate about football’s greatest managers.

“I like Klopp, so I’ll go with Klopp,” the Ghanaian international stated.

While Klopp’s departure marked the end of an era, his legacy continues to influence Liverpool, and many fans still reminisce about his high-energy, passionate leadership style, as featured by GiveMeSport.

Arne Slot’s rise and Liverpool’s future

Although Klopp set a high standard, Liverpool’s current Dutch manager, Arne Slot, has made an impressive start in his first season. Under Slot, Liverpool secured another Premier League title, demonstrating that the club can continue thriving despite the managerial change.

However, this season Liverpool have struggled for consistency, sitting 6th in the Premier League with 18 points from 10 games, eight points behind leaders Arsenal. Slot has faced criticism as the Reds have been unable to replicate the form that brought them success last season.

Fans react to Klopp's rumoured Anfield return

In the meantime, Liverpool fans buzzed with excitement and speculation following rumours of Jurgen Klopp’s potential return to Anfield, while others were skeptical.

''Make this happen. I cannot wait to see Klopp back at Anfield.'' - @JamesOla

''Its such a wrong time for this to come to the media. +I like that Klopp left on a high note. I don't want him to come back and mess that up. second spells for managers aren't always great.'' - @Akim Omo

turn to Liverpool! That green sweater vibe and his thoughtful pose really bring back the nostalgia.'' - @TheGame90

''The dream, slot continues to be immensely average and at the end of the season he goes (which is just a matter of time) and it’s the return of the Klopp.'' - @AlexJames

Kudus picks Essien as Ghana's greatest player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus stirred debate by naming Michael Essien as Ghana’s greatest player, bypassing legendary figures such as Abedi Pele and others.

His choice has reignited conversations among fans and pundits about the nation’s footballing icons and who truly deserves the top spot.

