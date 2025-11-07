Ghana’s hopes of securing another rising star have taken a hit after teenage sensation Noah Nartey officially committed his international future to Denmark

The Brøndby midfielder, who was born in Denmark but eligible to represent Ghana through his parents, has opted to play for the European nation

His decision has sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans expressing disappointment and cautioning that he might one day regret turning down the Black Stars

Noah Teye Nartey has confirmed he will represent Denmark at the senior international level, ending any hopes of seeing him in a Black Stars shirt.

The 20-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents in the Scandinavian country, made his decision clear in a recent interview, putting an end to speculation about his international future.

Noah Nartey rejects Ghana, commits to Denmark

Nartey, one of Denmark’s most promising young talents, has been in sensational form for Brondby this season.

His ability to dictate play from deep, coupled with his calmness under pressure, has earned him widespread praise across Europe.

According to Transfermarkt, the midfielder has contributed four goals and three assists in 14 Danish Superliga appearances, reflecting his growing influence.

His performances have not gone unnoticed. A recent study by the Centre for International Sports Studies (CIES) ranked him as the third-best defensive midfielder under 20 globally, just ahead of Ghana’s rising star Caleb Yirenkyi.

Below is the ranking:

Naturally, such recognition drew the attention of Ghana’s football authorities, who have been actively scouting players of Ghanaian descent abroad.

Despite efforts from the Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars technical team, Nartey’s allegiance appears settled.

"Of course, there is something with Ghana, and there has also been contact. But what I am focused on is playing for Denmark and qualifying for a very important and great European Championship," he told Danish outlet Bold.

"They just made contact. They know that I'm from Ghana and can play for them, so of course, there's been a little talk, but my focus is on Denmark.

"It is Denmark that I have represented my entire life, and it is them that I will continue to represent."

His stance delivers a setback to Ghana’s broader plan to attract dual-national players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans react to Nartey's rejection

Reactions to his announcement have been divided among Ghanaian fans online.

Some expressed frustration, while others cautioned that he might one day regret turning down the Black Stars. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@litsince commented:

"Some years from now, they come tell us they feel Ghanaian now, and they speak Twi. Some stupid people will come and tell us to accept him."

@sug_looo added:

"He should keep it that way, we don’t want any change of mind later."

@SarpVinny directed his frustration at the GFA, saying:

"Someone like this, cancel his name forever."

@As0man1ng also wrote:

"Nice one. We can move on from him now."

And @kwekuaboagye5 summed it up simply:

"We will be here, all the best to him."

Ghana misses out on Dutch-born talents

Source: YEN.com.gh