The football community has been plunged into grief following the heartbreaking news of Diogo Jota’s passing

The 28-year-old Liverpool forward is reported to have died in a car crash, along with his brother, André Jota.

Tributes have been pouring in from Liverpool supporters and football fans across the globe, honouring the talented star

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

In heartbreaking news that has sent shockwaves across the football world, Portuguese forward Diogo Jota has reportedly died.

The 28-year-old, who last played for Liverpool, sadly passed away in a fatal car accident in Spain.

Diogo Jota in action for Liverpool against Chelsea on May 4, 2025. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Diogo Jota dies in a tragic car accident

According to reports from Spanish outlet Marca, Jota was travelling with his younger brother, Jota, when tragedy struck.

Both men are said to have lost their lives when their car veered off the A-52 highway in Zamora and caught fire.

The devastating incident is believed to have happened on a stretch of road in the northwestern province of Zamora.

Local emergency services confirmed that the vehicle was engulfed in flames shortly after the crash.

A joyful wedding, now followed by grief

Just two weeks ago, Jota married his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, in a beautiful ceremony held in Porto, Portugal.

The newlyweds had only just begun a new chapter, unaware that it would be so tragically brief.

Jota’s brother, André, 26, who was also a professional footballer, died alongside him in the crash.

The pair were believed to be close, with football being a shared passion that had deepened their bond over the years.

Tributes pour in online

Fans around the globe have taken to social media to express their shock and sorrow, turning platforms like X (formerly Twitter) into a sea of tributes and condolences.

@Vasuetta shared:

“This is so sad. You’ll be missed, Diogo 💔”

@clipwontmiss added:

“Jesus Christ 💔”

@0xghost8 posted:

“RIP champ.”

@dexterrbuilds was lost for words:

“I don’t even know what to say.”

@LuigiRFRM echoed the sentiment:

“I have no words. RIP, Diogo 💔”

@jorghinogh summed it up with heartbreak:

“This is sad. 😔 He just got married.”

Diogo Jota: A sudden goodbye to a bright star

Diogo Jota’s career had seen a steady rise.

From his early days at Paços de Ferreira, through to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and eventually to Liverpool, where he became a key figure under Jürgen Klopp, Jota had enjoyed a decent career.

Known for his sharp instincts, tireless work rate, and eye for goal, he had established himself as a fan favourite both at Anfield, helping the Reds win two Premier League titles.

At just 28, his journey was far from over—or so the world thought. Just last month, he was part of the Portugal team that clinched the UEFA Nations League.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh