Jota, 28, and his younger brother Andre died after their vehicle crashed and caught fire in Zamora, Spain.

Ronaldo and Jota recently celebrated Portugal's UEFA Nations League triumph together on June 8

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a heartfelt tribute following the tragic passing of his Portugal teammate and Liverpool star, Diogo Jota.

Jota, aged 28, and his younger brother, Andre Silva, lost their lives in a devastating car accident on Thursday in Zamora, Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heartbreaking Message on Diogo Jota’s Untimely Passing

What is the cause of Diogo Jota's death?

Local authorities confirmed the heartbreaking incident, which occurred on the A-52 highway near Palacios de Sanabria.

A statement from the Zamora Provincial Council detailed the tragic scene:

“Two young people lost their lives in a traffic accident on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria. Emergency responders from the Rionegro del Puente Fire Station, part of the @DiputacionZA Consortium, attended the scene. The vehicle had caught fire, and the flames quickly spread to nearby vegetation.”

The victims, identified as aged 28 and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Rest in peace,” the statement concluded.

Ronaldo mourns Diogo Jota's death

On Thursday, Ronaldo, 40, who recently lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy with Jota on June 8, shared an emotional message on social media.

The Portugal captain wrote wrote:

“It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”

SportBible reports that Portugal's women's team will face Spain later today at UEFA Women's Euro 2025, with UEFA granting their request to observe a minute's silence before kickoff.

Liverpool issue statement on Diogo Jota's death

Liverpool have issued an official statement confirming the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother following a fatal car accident.

The club’s statement read:

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

"We will continue to provide them with our full support.

