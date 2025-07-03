Liverpool FC has paid a touching tribute to Diogo Jota following his sudden and tragic passing

The 28-year-old forward lost his life in a fatal car accident in Northern Spain, leaving fans and teammates in shock

The devastating news has sent ripples through Anfield and the wider football world, as tributes pour in for the talented star

Premier League side Liverpool has been left shattered following the devastating news that forward Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, died in a car crash in Spain.

The fatal accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, July 3, in Zamora, a province in the northwest of the country.

Diogo Jota looks on during Liverpool's Premier League game against Wolves on September 28, 2024. Photo by Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

The news has rocked not only the football world but the global sports community, as tributes continue to pour in.

Details of Diogo Jota's tragic accident

According to the BBC via the Guardia Civil, the incident happened around 00:30 local time.

Jota and André were travelling in a Lamborghini when disaster struck.

Reports indicate that the vehicle suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking another car, veering off the road before catching fire.

Emergency services arrived to find the car engulfed in flames.

Sadly, there was nothing they could do to save the occupants. Both brothers died at the scene.

André, 26, was also a professional footballer and played for Portuguese second-division side Penafiel.

The brothers were reportedly very close and shared a deep love for the game.

Liverpool FC issues heartfelt statement

Shortly after the heartbreaking confirmation, Liverpool FC released an emotional tribute on their official website:

"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota," the club wrote.

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss."

The Premier League champions also pledged ongoing support to Jota’s family and loved ones:

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Diogo Jota's performance and statistics before his sad death

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £41 million and quickly became a fan favourite.

His sharp movement, eye for goal, and infectious energy helped shape some of the club’s biggest moments in recent seasons.

According to Transfermarkt, he scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the Reds.

Last season, the Portuguese forward found the net six times, playing a key role in helping Arne Slot’s side clinch the Premier League title.

He also helped Liverpool lift the FA Cup, Carabao Cup (twice), and the Community Shield during his time at Anfield.

Jota was expected to return for pre-season training next week ahead of what would have been his sixth campaign with the club.

Off the field, he had recently tied the knot with his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, with whom he shared three children. The couple married just weeks before the tragic accident.

