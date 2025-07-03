In a heartbreaking turn of events, Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has reportedly died in a car accident in Spain on Thursday, July 3, 2025. He was 28.

Jota was travelling with his younger brother, André, a player for Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel, when the tragedy occurred.

Both siblings lost their lives in the early hours of the morning, around 00:30 local time, according to reports from the BBC citing Spain’s Guardia Civil.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota sadly passed away in a fatal car crash on July 3, 2025. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Diogo Jota dies in car accident: The cause of death

The fatal crash took place along the A-52 highway in the municipality of Cernadilla, located in a mountainous part of Castilla y León, northwestern Spain.

The area is known for its challenging roads, and it was here the car veered off course.

Authorities say the two brothers were travelling in a Lamborghini, a high-performance sports car, when, upon reaching kilometre 65 (approximately 40 miles), the driver lost control, per Catalunya Diari.

Early investigations suggest the crash may have been triggered by a tyre failure during an overtaking attempt.

The vehicle reportedly left the road, slammed into the rugged terrain, and instantly caught fire from the impact. The blaze was so intense that it spread to nearby vegetation.

Emergency services couldn’t save them

By the time emergency responders reached the scene, the car was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire, but it was already too late. Both Diogo and André had died inside the wreckage.

The Guardia Civil confirmed that the bodies of the two brothers were badly burned and that the car had been completely destroyed.

Investigators are still piecing together the exact sequence of events.

Were there other cars involved in the accident?

Authorities also confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

It appears the crash was a single-car accident, with no external interference. Sadly, there was nothing rescuers could do once they arrived.

The heartbreaking incident comes a few weeks after he married his long-time girlfriend, Rute Cardoso, in a beautiful ceremony in Porto last month.

Jota leaves behind his wife and their three young children.

The world of football has been left in mourning over the shocking loss of one of its most admired talents. Tributes have been pouring in since news broke.

