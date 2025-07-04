Mohamed Salah has joined hands with the rest of the world to pay a touching tribute to fallen teammate Diogo Jota

The Egyptian star and Jota shared the pitch 150 times for Liverpool, linking up directly for 19 goals

The death of Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, has left the football world stunned, with Salah still grappling with the news

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has finally spoken following the devastating death of his teammate, Diogo Jota.

The Egyptian forward couldn’t hide his heartbreak in a tribute filled with grief, disbelief, and sorrow.

Mohamed Salah mourns Diogo Jota

In an emotional message, Salah admitted that Jota’s death had left him reeling.

While player departures are part of football, this one struck a deeper chord.

“Until yesterday, I never thought there would be something that would frighten me of going back to Liverpool after the break,” Salah wrote on X. “Teammates come and go, but not like this.”

His words painted a picture of a broken dressing room and an even more shattered heart.

Returning to Liverpool’s training base, he noted, will feel unfamiliar without Jota’s presence.

“It’s going to be extremely difficult to accept that Diogo won’t be there when we go back,” Salah continued. “My thoughts are with his wife, his children, and of course his parents, who suddenly lost their children.”

In his tribute, Salah extended his sympathies to everyone grieving Diogo and his brother, Andre.

The 33-year-old called on the public to rally behind the bereaved family and friends.

“Those close to Diogo and his brother Andre need all the support they can get. They will never be forgotten,” he wrote.

Diogo Jota's tragic car accident

According to The Mirror, Jota and his younger brother, Andre Silva, 25, were returning from a private family visit when the tragic accident occurred.

Authorities confirmed that the tyre of their vehicle burst while they were on a highway near Cernadilla, a mountainous town close to Zamora in northwestern Spain.

The car veered off the road and burst into flames. Both brothers were trapped inside and sadly lost their lives at the scene.

Details of Diogo Jota’s final farewell

As tributes continue to flood in from teammates, fans, and clubs around the world, preparations for Jota’s final journey have begun.

According to local reports, a wake will be held on Saturday, July 5, in São Cosme, a town just outside Porto, close to where he married his wife, Rute Cardoso, two weeks before the accident.

The funeral service is scheduled to take place later that morning at 10:00 AM at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar, the main Catholic church in the area, The Sun reports.

Why Diogo Jota travelled by road

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported on the heartbreaking detail that has emerged about why Diogo Jota chose to journey to Portugal by road.

The Liverpool star was en route to Porto with his brother when the tragic accident occurred, claiming both their lives.

Reports indicate that Jota had recently undergone a minor surgical procedure and had been medically advised against air travel.

