Former Ghana youth sensation Mohammed Aminu warmed hearts with a touching act of kindness on the streets

Once hailed as the next Neymar Jr., the 24-year-old's connection to the community remains strong

Having been released by Manchester City in September 2022, Aminu could be gearing up for a potential comeback to club football

Mohammed Aminu may not have hit the footballing heights once predicted for him, but his connection to the streets that raised him remains unbroken.

The former Ghana youth sensation recently reminded fans that no matter where life takes him, he hasn't forgotten his roots.

Mohammed Aminu shows love to the streets, sprays cash to fans

In a now-viral TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the 24-year-old was spotted leaning out of a sleek black Range Rover, clad in a sleeveless top and holding thick bundles of cash.

Smiling and relaxed, he was quickly surrounded by a crowd, young and old, all eager to catch a glimpse or perhaps a note.

To avoid chaos, Aminu passed the money to an unidentified man, seemingly instructing him to distribute it among the enthusiastic onlookers.

The moment sparked excitement online, with fans taking to the comment section to share their admiration.

Watch the video:

Fans react to Aminu's show of love

Below are some reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh from TikTok:

AkonoBa praised the 24-year-old:

"Wallahi I jxt love ❤️him composure Aminu."

Rich_Dhappy89 commented:

"Super 😂😂😂😂😂😂🙏"

Badaweya added:

"Get it, never give up bro ❤️"

Marwan Na Barhama chimed in:

"SUPER❤️"

nanadybala15 summed up:

"My baller."

Mohammed Aminu's rise and fall: The fairytale that faltered

Aminu’s story began with bright lights and even brighter expectations.

He rose to fame as a standout talent at WAFA, earning a dream move to English heavyweights Manchester City.

But as the years rolled on, that fairytale faced its share of hurdles.

Loan spells at Dutch side NAC Breda and Belgium’s Lommel SK failed to produce the expected spark, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Injuries and inconsistency played their part, and by 2022, the midfielder was officially released by City, his contract quietly coming to an end.

According to Transfermarkt, he has been without a club since September that year. Still, that hasn’t stopped him from staying active and maintaining a presence in the football community.

What is Mohammed Aminu's current team?

Aminu remains unattached, three years after he was released by Man City.

Recently, Aminu shared footage on Instagram that got fans buzzing once again.

Under the watchful eye of respected coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, who’s handled clubs like Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities, the attacker was seen going through drills, looking focused and determined.

The video sparked conversations about a potential return to competitive football. After all, talent doesn’t fade—it just sometimes takes longer to find its place.

Though his professional journey hasn’t gone according to script, Aminu’s story isn’t over.

Inside the lavish lifestyle of Mohammed Aminu

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Mohammed Aminu has maintained a striking online presence, flaunting a lavish lifestyle despite being clubless for nearly three years.

The former Ghana youth star continues to dazzle his followers on Instagram, where his page resembles a curated feed of opulence and high-end living.

