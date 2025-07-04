Thomas Partey has officially been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault following an extensive investigation

The charges against the former Arsenal star involve three women, with the alleged incidents dating back four years

The 32-year-old midfielder is scheduled to appear before the Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5 to respond to the accusations

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been formally charged with multiple serious offences, including five counts of forced coitus and one count of sexual assault, according to an official statement from the Metropolitan Police.

The charges stem from incidents said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022. Authorities confirmed that the accusations involve three separate women.

Partey charged with multiple sexual offences

Two of the forced coitus charges relate to one individual, while three others involve a second woman. The sexual assault allegation concerns a third person.

The investigation began in February 2022, when a report of forced coitus was first filed with the police.

Following months of inquiries, detectives submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has now led to formal charges.

When will Partey appear before the court?

Partey, who is currently residing in Hertfordshire, has received a formal charge and court summons.

According to the Sun, he is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5 to answer the charges.

As the case continues, the Met Police are urging anyone who may have been affected or holds relevant information to come forward.

They’ve stressed that the well-being of the women involved remains a top priority.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, leading the investigation, shared a message of reassurance and support:

"Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward, Superintendent Andy said, as quoted by Ladbible.

We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team."

Partey's departure from Arsenal

The news of Partey's offence comes in the wake of the expiration of his contract at Arsenal.

The 32-year-old signed for the Gunners in October 2020 in a £45 million move from Atlético Madrid.

He spent five seasons with the North London side before departing last month after his contract ran out.

Thomas Partey gestures during Arsenal's Champions League semi-final second-leg clash with PSG on May 7, 2025. Photo by Neal Simpson.

According to Transfermarkt, he made 167 appearances for the Gunners and chipped in with nine goals and seven assists.

With the legal cases hovering over his head, Partey might see his chances of sealing a deal in the summer transfer window hampered.

Why the names of women who accused Partey of sexual assault have been withheld

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that the identities of the three women who have accused Thomas Partey of violence and sexual assault remain undisclosed, in line with UK legal protections.

Under British law, the anonymity of individuals involved in sexual offence cases is strictly upheld to ensure the integrity of the legal process.

