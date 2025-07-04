Two suspects, Paul Twumasi Ankrah and Asiedu Henning, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Lebanese national Omar Mikati

The police have apprehended two suspects in connection with the murder of 58-year-old Lebanese national Omar Mikati at his residence in East Legon, Accra.

The suspects, identified as Paul Twumasi Ankrah and Asiedu Henning (also known as Nana Kofi Anum), are currently in police custody.

According to the police, preliminary investigations showed that the suspects stole the victim's Samsung mobile phone but left behind other items, including two iPhones and a GCB ATM card bearing the name of Paul Twumasi Ankrah.

This crucial evidence led to the arrest of Ankrah, who subsequently identified his accomplice, Henning.

Media reports suggest that an intelligence-led operation resulted in the arrest of Henning at his hideout in Kutunse.

He later led investigators to a location where a knife believed to have been used in the crime had been discarded. The weapon has since been retrieved and is undergoing forensic analysis.

Both suspects were arraigned before the Adabraka District Court 1 in Accra and have been remanded in police custody.

The case is ongoing, with further investigations underway, according to media reports.

Other arrest made by the police

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested a man at Antoakrom for wearing a police uniform without authorisation.

The suspect, one Osei Kwame, had gone viral after he was seen in a video with some other men, intoxicated.

Police released a statement on the arrest and said the suspect was cooperating with investigations.

In the video, the men accused him of plotting to have them arrested.

Kwame responded by stating that he was not there to arrest anyone and only wanted something to smoke.

In addition to Osei Kwame, the police have also arrested a suspect named Hassan Avorgah.

In addition to Osei Kwame, the police have also arrested a suspect named Hassan Avorgah.

The police detained him at the Nima District Police Command on March 17, 2024. Avorgah is facing charges of deceiving a public officer, impersonation, and unlawful possession of police accoutrements.

He was apprehended after sending someone he had arrested to the Holy Garden Police Station. Wearing police camouflage, he was found with handcuffs and a taser.

Following his arrest, police escorted him to his home at Berlin Bridge in Nima, where they discovered security belts, a pair of black police uniforms, a black round hat, a blue-black cardigan, and a picture frame that belonged to him.

Police rescue 12-year-old abuse victim

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that police personnel rescued an abuse victim who had been captured in a viral video and made two related arrests.

The suspects, Issah Morro, 58, and Suleman Abdul Rashid, 27, allegedly punished the boy for stealing GH¢200.

The two men were taken into police custody, and authorities vowed to take action against anyone else involved in the incident.

