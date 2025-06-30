A video of the late Reverend Major speaking about how some pastors issued threats against his life has surfaced after his passing

In the video, the popular Oyerepa Daakye Hemaa reality show judge claimed he reported the incident to the relevant authorities, but the matter went unresolved due to financial constraints

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed mixed reactions of sorrow and disbelief in the comments section

Two Ghanaian pastors allegedly issued threats to the life of Reverend Major, the beloved judge of the Oyerepa Daakye Hemaa Reality Show, before his sudden demise.

The popular preacher, in a resurfaced video, spoke emotionally about the matter and revealed that he had sought legal redress. However, due to financial constraints, the issue went unresolved.

"As I sit here, two pastors threatened me on the phone. I didn't have the resources to fight back so the matter didn't go anywhere," he said in the video.

Reverend Major, known for his role on the popular reality show, reportedly passed away on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The cause of his death remains unclear, though rumours suggest food poisoning may have played a role.

The news of his passing has left many heartbroken, particularly the Oyerepa FM/TV family, who are now in mourning over the loss of their cherished reality show judge.

Tributes from fans, colleagues, and followers continue to pour in as the media outlet and the larger Ghanaian community come to terms with the tragic loss.

However, it has emerged that some pastors were not on good terms with him due to his outspoken nature.

Before his passing, Reverend Major allegedly made derogatory remarks about his fellow pastors, criticising their mode of teaching.

He lambasted some pastors over their public remarks on controversial issues, including prophecies on elections and others.

Reverend Major received a series of warnings from Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah after he allegedly made some remarks about him.

However, Reverend Major did not mention the names of the pastors who issued the threats on his life.

Watch the video of Reverend Major speaking on the threats to his life below:

Daakye Hemaa Reality show confirms Major's demise

The sad passing of Reverend Major was confirmed by the Kumasi-based broadcast station Oyerepa TV in the recent episode of their kids' reality show on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

The Daakye Hemaa team honoured the memory of the late Ghanaian pastor with a minute of silence observed by the host, the other two judges, and the audience at the auditorium. Reverend Major left behind his beautiful wife and their children.

Netizens mourn the passing of Reverend Major

The resurfaced video of Prophet Major has heightened the grief of his loved ones, especially his fans on social media. They took to the comment section to sympathise with his bereaved family.

@THAT TALL HEBREW WOMAN wrote:

"He's in a safe place now."

@Merit Morgan wrote:

"Hmmm life."

@Apostle Josh Ministries wrote:

"Hmm. This is said."

@Naftylrical wrote:

"Hmmmm."

