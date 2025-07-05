Cristiano Ronaldo was noticeably absent from Diogo Jota and his brother's funeral in Gondomar, Portugal, sparking backlash from fans

Many supporters expressed disappointment, especially given Ronaldo's role as Portugal's national team captain and Jota's former teammate

But the Al Nassr superstar chose not to attend the funeral of Diogo Jota and his brother to avoid drawing excessive media attention

Cristiano Ronaldo chose not to attend the funeral of his Portugal teammate Diogo Jota and Jota’s younger brother, André Silva.

The emotional ceremony took place at a church in Gondomar, near Porto, where family, friends, and mourners gathered to bid farewell following the tragic car accident in Spain that claimed both brothers' lives.

Jota's Liverpool teammates, members of the Portugal national team, and former Wolves colleagues all travelled to Portugal to pay their final respects.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo didn't attend Diogo Jota's funeral

Ronaldo’s absence from Diogo Jota’s funeral sparked headlines and plenty of speculation, but reports now suggest the Al-Nassr forward chose to grieve privately, making personal contact with the bereaved family.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the ex-Real Madrid star reached out directly to Jota’s partner, Rute Cardoso, and also spoke with the late footballer’s parents to offer his condolences.

It is understood that Ronaldo, alongside the family, agreed that staying away from the public farewell was the "best option" to avoid "excessive attention" during such a sensitive moment.

Mirror Football reports that Ronaldo was conscious of the possibility that his presence in the small town of Gondomar could overshadow the funeral and shift focus away from honouring Jota and his younger brother André.

In recent days, the former Manchester United star has intentionally kept a low profile, surrounded by his family.

His private gesture, sources say, was intended to show support and solidarity without triggering the kind of intense media spotlight that could have made the moment even harder for those mourning the loss.

Top Portugal stars attend Diogo Jota's funeral

While Ronaldo remained absent, several of Diogo Jota's closest Portugal national teammates were present to say their final goodbyes.

Rúben Neves and João Cancelo travelled from the United States shortly after Al Hilal's Club World Cup elimination against Fluminense to attend the solemn ceremony.

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva and Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot, both long-time teammates of Jota with the national side, were also spotted at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar funeral service.

Liverpool players attend Jota funeral

Liverpool players, both past and present, gathered alongside family and friends in Portugal to bid an emotional farewell to Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva.

Current Liverpool manager Arne Slot attended the funeral, accompanied by captain Virgil van Dijk and several teammates, including Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Darwin Núñez, and Joe Gomez.

Former Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Fabinho also paid their respects at the service. In a touching tribute, Van Dijk carried a red floral wreath with Jota's iconic number 20, while Robertson held a wreath displaying the number 30 — the shirt number worn by Silva at Penafiel.

Source: YEN.com.gh