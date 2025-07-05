President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has secured a top role in African football

He has been tasked with overseeing efforts to elevate the quality of the continent’s two premier competitions

This new appointment adds to Okraku's growing influence within CAF, after he was named the organisation’s 2nd Vice President months ago

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has landed a significant continental role that strengthens his influence within African football's leadership structure.

The GFA boss has been appointed president of the CAF Organising Committee for Inter-Club Competitions and Management of the Club Licensing System.

Kurt Okraku appointed president of CAF Interclub competitions

This new role follows his elevation in April 2025 to the position of second vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), marking another milestone in his rising profile within the sport's top hierarchy on the continent.

Per a statement from the GFA's official website, Okraku's new role places him at the helm of CAF’s premier inter-club tournaments: the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

His responsibilities will include providing strategic guidance and helping raise the competitive standard of the two flagship competitions.

He will also oversee the development and implementation of CAF’s Club Licensing System. A tool designed to improve professionalism, transparency, and organisational compliance among clubs across Africa.

The system ensures that clubs participating in continental tournaments meet internationally recognised benchmarks in administration, finance, infrastructure, and youth development.

Okraku’s leadership is expected to be instrumental in reinforcing these standards and pushing for reforms that make African club football more globally appealing.

CAF doubles support grant for clubs

Alongside his appointment, clubs across the continent received another welcome development.

CAF has announced a 100% increase in participation grants for teams competing in the 2025/26 Champions League and Confederation Cup.

As shared by African football journalist Micky Junior, each club will now receive $100,000, up from the previous $50,000.

This financial boost is expected to ease the burden on clubs preparing for gruelling continental campaigns.

Ghana’s hopefuls: Gold Stars and Kotoko

In the upcoming season, Ghana will be represented by Bibiani Gold Stars, who clinched the domestic league title for the first time in their history. They will compete in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, two-time winners Kumasi Asante Kotoko will feature in the CAF Confederation Cup, having secured the slot after beating Golden Kick in the final of the FA Cup.

Both teams face the tough task of redeeming Ghana’s image on the continental front.

Last season, Samartex and Nsoatreman, the nation’s representatives, failed to reach the group stage of their respective competitions, a setback that drew criticism from local fans and analysts.

A new era of expectation after Kurt Okraku's appointment

With Okraku now playing a central role in shaping CAF’s club competitions, attention will inevitably shift toward Ghanaian clubs to see if they can rise to the occasion.

His presence at the decision-making table offers hope that Ghanaian football will receive the structural backing needed to compete more effectively on the African stage.

GFA president wins legal battle with journalist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kurt Okraku had recorded an early legal victory in his GHC 30 million defamation suit against a local sports journalist.

Justice Forson Agyapong ordered the journalist and his media outlet to pay GHC 4,000 after dismissing one of their motions.

