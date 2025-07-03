Dr Andy Osei Okrah, a KNUST alumnus, successfully completed his Ph.D. in Human Resources Management

Dr Okrah had been known for leading the construction of the SRC Hostel during his tenure as KNUST SRC President in 2000

His notable achievements spanned various sectors, including youth empowerment, forestry, and sustainable agricultural development

Dr Andy Osei Okrah, a proud alumnus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has added another significant milestone to his career. The academic graduated with a Ph.D. in Human Resources Management.

Former KNUST SRC President, Dr. Andy Osei Okrah, achieves Ph.D. in Human Resources Management, furthering his legacy.

Source: Twitter

Dr Okrah is known for his immense contributions not only to KNUST but also to the Ghanaian community. Now a Ph.D. holder, he continues to build on his legacy of leadership and service.

All these achievements build on the solid legacy he cultivated as the KNUST Students' Representative Council (SRC) President after ascending to the position in the year 2000.

His time as the KNUST SRC president was instrumental in addressing accommodation challenges for students. The impact of the work he did then is felt to this date.

He led the construction of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Hostel, a project that continues to serve as a lasting symbol of his leadership and commitment to improving student life on campus.

His leadership journey did not stop at KNUST. After completing his studies, Dr Okrah went on to serve in various key roles in both the public and private sectors.

Dr Okrah's key achievements and roles

Notably, he worked as the director of human resources at the Forestry Commission, where he focused on sustainable forest management and climate change initiatives. These initiatives were important for Ghana’s environmental and economic well-being.

Dr Okrah went into politics after he was appointed Deputy Minister of the Ashanti Region by President John Dramani Mahama. In this role, he contributed significantly to regional development, especially in the areas of infrastructure and youth empowerment.

Dr. Andy Osei Okrah's academic and professional journey culminates with his Ph.D. graduation in Human Resources Management, reflecting his leadership excellence.

Source: Twitter

As the CEO of the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), Dr Okrah has spearheaded initiatives aimed at enhancing Ghana’s agricultural sector, particularly in the cultivation of tree crops such as cashew, shea, and rubber.

His work with TCDA has not only focused on promoting sustainable farming practices but also on creating employment opportunities across the country, aligning with national economic objectives.

Dr Okrah's recognitions and awards

Dr Okrah’s leadership and dedication to national development have earned him numerous accolades.

In 2023, he was named the Most Respected CEO in Youth Development at the Ghana Industry CEO Awards for his transformative work with the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC).

He also received the Transformational Leadership Award from Humanitarian Awards Global in recognition of his philanthropic efforts and youth advocacy.

In 2022, Dr Okrah was named one of Africa’s 100 Most Impactful Change Makers, further highlighting his role as a catalyst for positive change in both Ghana and Africa at large.

Fast forward to 2025, and he now graduates from KNUST with a Ph.D. degree in Human Resources Management.

This celebration was shared on social media.

Below are pictures and videos from his graduation ceremony.

