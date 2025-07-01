1995 France Football Ballon d'Or winner George Weah pulls off a masterful move, leaving a Ghanaian player completely bamboozled

This article features the video of the viral move as the ex-AS Monaco and AC Milan striker reminded everyone of his prime talent

Several former and current Ghana international players attended the friendly match at the La Bawaleshie Park

Former Liberia international and ex-president, George Weah, left a lasting impression during a training match at La Bawaleshie Park in Accra, Ghana.

The training session, which sees both retired and current Ghanaian football stars come together to stay in shape, became the talk of the town after Weah’s brilliant display of skill and a controversial goal that seemed to have crossed the line.

Former Ballon d’Or winner George Weah dazzles in a training match in Ghana on June 30, 2025. Image credit: Claudio Villa/ Grazia Neri

Source: Getty Images

George Weah's surprise appearance at La Bawaleshie

The weekly training matches at La Bawaleshie Park have become a popular event, bringing together Ghanaian football legends.

These sessions allow the players to reconnect and continue showcasing their talents, even long after their professional careers have ended.

Pictured: Former Liberia international and ex-president George Weah. Image credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

On Monday, June 30, the usual gathering took a thrilling turn when George Weah, who is currently in Ghana, made a special appearance.

The former professional footballer for AS Monaco, PSG, AC Milan, and Chelsea, per Wikipedia, is no stranger to the spotlight.

His appearance on the pitch, however, took everyone by surprise, and he certainly lived up to his reputation as one of Africa's greatest footballers.

George Weah dazzles in Accra

The only African player to win the Ballon d'Or (1995) left his opponent utterly bamboozled. In a move that sent the crowd into raptures, the ex-striker tapped the ball gently to flick it over the head of a defender, effortlessly evading the challenge.

He made the move look easy, demonstrating the technical prowess that made him a global sensation during his playing days.

After deftly beating the defender, Weah then passed the ball to a teammate, reminding fans of his incredible vision and teamwork in his prime.

Watch the video below.

Weah scores controversial goal in Accra

As if that weren’t enough, George Weah's performance took another twist when he scored a goal that immediately sparked debate among the players and fans.

The goal, which appeared to have crossed the goal line, was met with a mix of celebration and confusion.

Some believed the ball had fully crossed, while others argued that it had been blocked just before it passed the line. Despite the controversy, the goal was allowed, adding to the drama of an already electric game.

Watch George Weah's controversial goal below.

Which other stars were in attendance at La Bawaleshie?

It is important to recognize the stars who regularly participate in the Monday Stars game include Ghanaian football icons like Sammy Kuffuor, who enjoyed an illustrious career with Bayern Munich, according to Kicker.

Other notable figures were former internationals such as Agyeman Badu, Kwame Ayew, Haminu Dramani, and John Mensah.

Their presence creates a unique atmosphere where fans can see their favorite football legends still in action, enjoying the game in a relaxed, friendly environment.

Sammy Kuffour turned heads at La Bawaleshie Park

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on former Black Stars of Ghana defender Sammy Kuffour's lavish appearance at the La Bawaleshie Park on June 2 of this year.

The Bayern Munich legend arrived at the venue in an expensive orange ride that caught the attention of the public.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh