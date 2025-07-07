Farida Mahama made an appearance at the Accra Sports Stadium with her family on Sunday, July 6, 2025

In a series of videos, the president's daughter sat in the VIP section with other dignitaries to watch the President's Cup game

Farida Mahama's appearance at the Accra Sports Stadium for the President's Cup game triggered mixed reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

President John Dramani Mahama's daughter, Farida Mahama, has garnered attention following her appearance at the President's Cup game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Farida Mahama storms Accra Sports Stadium and flaunts her beautiful bond with President Mahama. Photo source: @sportspluzeu, @tv3_ghana, @ghbrain

Source: TikTok

The president's daughter was among many Ghanaians, including celebrities like Shatta Wale, Kwaku Manu, Funny Face, Kweku Smoke, Camidoh, Kalybos, Stephen Appiah, and many others, who were at the stadium to witness the football game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Farida Mahama was spotted arriving at the stadium in the company of her brother, Sharaf Mahama, the Minister of Defence, Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, and some police personnel.

The young lady beamed with a smile as she spotted her father, President John Dramani Mahama, singing during Shatta Wale's performance of his hit 2016 single, Mahama Paper, before the football match commenced.

Farida Mahama attends an event with her father, John Dramani Mahama. Photo source: @faribxby

Source: Instagram

Later, Farida Mahama took out her smartphone from her purse and captured her father's social moment as he and the large crowd enjoyed the dancehall musician's performance.

Following the conclusion of the game, which ended two goals to one in favour of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, she was spotted in the arms of her father as they left the Stadium with heavy military and police personnel accompanying them to their vehicle.

Farida Mahama's appearance at the President's Cup game at the Accra Sports Stadium triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The videos of Farida Mahama at the President's Cup game at the Accra Sports Stadium are below:

Farida Mahama's stadium appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jonah0254 commented:

"Farida, you dey enjoy life o. Baby girl 😊."

Julius Dudimah said:

"Farida has always been with him, even when he loses elections."

speedy.wan commented:

"This girl fine pass Omotola."

whitelove_me wrote:

"Such a beauty 😍😍😍."

felixryan563 said:

"We saw her father singing 😂."

phame0 commented:

"Our adorable 😍 ❤️ president's daughter @faribxby__."

edemkristoli said:

"So @faribxby__ has a boyfriend? Eeeiih … she’s the one I was waiting for oo… I won’t marry again."

notitmoney commented:

"The person wey go get this girl. God bless am 😂🔥❤️."

Richesdon10 said:

"See beauty. Yet some people are saying Kennedy's daughter is fine pass this beautiful girl."

Farida surprises Dad with Father's Day gifts

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Farida Mahama surprised her father, John Dramani Mahama, with gifts on Father's Day.

The president's daughter gave her father a bouquet of exactly 66 roses, which was a representation of his age.

Farida Mahama also added an emotional handwritten note to the bouquet she gave to President John Dramani Mahama and shared photos on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh