Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, performed during halftime at the 2025 President's Cup held

Shatta Wale sang many of his hit songs, including 'Mahama paper', in the presence of President John Mahama

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., popularly called Shatta Wale, performed some of his hit songs during halftime at the 2025 President's Cup.

The match was played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 6, 2025, between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Shatta Wale gives President Mahama accolades during his halftime performance. Photo credit: @ShattaWaleshattaMovement & @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Shatta Wale sang many of his hit songs while those present danced, sang along and cheered him.

At one point, Shatta Wale sang one of his 2016 hit songs, ‘Mahama paper.’ The crowd went wild and sang out loud.

At a point, Shatta Wale stopped singing to give President John Mahama some accolades. He described him as the “smiling mafia.”

At the place where President John Mahama was seated, several government officials who were present nodded or sang along to show how much they loved the song and Shatta’s performance.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, stood on his feet to dance. Other NDC stalwarts who were sitting with President Mahama included the Greater Accra regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo; the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene; the Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, among others.

Popular Ghanaian football administrator and politician, Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, was also seated close to the President.

One of John Mahama’s sons, Sharaf Mahama, was also present and seated right behind his father.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians applaud Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_hub on X. Read them below:

@SamTuga44 said:

“Nana Addo en time you go get chance see am sef? Aban papa aba 🤣🤣🤣.”

@MaameEsiGold wrote:

“Charley Ghana is a country again, ohhh her. God, thank you for blessing us. Like everything is just nice. I feel good to be Ghanaian again.”

@beardonGod said:

“Way too much Chaley.”

@lordknows999 wrote:

“How can you hate Shatt Wale and Mahama?”

@mr_xqst said:

“People where really sad in Ghana these past 8 years the NPP. See happiness overflow. #AbanPapaAba.”

@Khojo_HazardCR7 wrote:

“Shatta Wale is him 😂.”

@RocketScie8225 said:

“If Mahama had said 'Pah pah pah pah', Stonebwoy would have committed ☠️ this evening 😂.”

@afful_fotwe wrote:

“Ey3 Zuuu!!!!!😀😀”

@amgentil_ said:

“Nana Addo ein time you no go see am sef herrr aban papa aba 😂.”

@gyaisaaawai wrote:

“Indeed, he’s a smiling mafia. Eii shatta go kill us ooo 😂😂.”

Source: YEN.com.gh