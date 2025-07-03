Diogo Jota's final career goal has gone viral following the heartbreaking passing of the Liverpool star

The late Portuguese international racked over 100 goals for both club and country in a career that spanned more than a decade

This article features video of Diogo Jota's last career goal against one of the Premier League's finest goalkeepers

On April 2, 2025, Liverpool's Anfield witnessed a stunning display of skill, composure from one of the Premier League’s brightest stars, Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese forward, who notched up 147 career goals, was known for his electric pace and clinical finishing.

Pictured: The late Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota. Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

It wasn’t just any goal. It was a strike that would go on to become the last of his illustrious career, immortalized forever in the hearts of fans following his tragic passing just a few months later.

Diogo Jota's final career goal

The former FC Porto star scored his final career goal in a Premier League match against Everton, a Week 30 fixture and a tightly contested Merseyside derby on April 2, 2025.

Jota had suffered from niggling injuries all season, but in this game, he took his brilliance to another level.

In the 57th minute, with the score tied at 0-0, Liverpool found themselves pressing deep into Everton's defensive third.

Jota, always adept at finding space in tight situations, was the focal point. The Everton box was crowded, with defenders frantically scrambling to block every angle. But what came next was pure Jota magic.

With a deft touch, he danced around two Everton defenders, his feet moving in perfect harmony with the ball. In the midst of a cluster of bodies, he weaved in and out, his low center of gravity making him almost impossible to stop.

In a flash, he fired a low shot, a laser-like strike that bypassed Everton’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and nestled into the bottom corner of the net.

The Anfield crowd erupted in sheer jubilation as the Reds took the lead, 1-0. It was a goal that defined Diogo Jota's style – an elegant mix of footwork, composure, and precision under pressure.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on April 02, 2025. Image credit: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

It would prove to be the match-winning goal, securing Liverpool the three points and eventually the Premier League title.

Jota's final Premier League goal goes viral

Following his passing, Jota’s final goal became a symbol of his career, with the video of that strike gaining viral status after news of his tragic death broke on July 3, 2025.

Premier League fans from around the world have rallied around the video, sharing it to honour the talented winger.

Watch Diogo Jota's final career goal below.

Diogo Jota's brother Andre also passes away

According to GOAL, Diogo Jota passed away alongside his 26-year-old brother Andre, who was also a footballer, as tributes keep pouring in from the world of football.

Both brothers were in the car when the accident occurred on the A-52 near Valladolid, Spain. According to Marca, a tire burst caused the vehicle to veer off the road, colliding violently before bursting into flames.

Diogo Jota's final moments with wife and children

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the final moments the Liverpool ace winger shared with his wife and children on social media.

Diogo Jota, who had recently married Rute Cardoso, with whom he had three children, is remembered as a caring husband and dedicated father.

