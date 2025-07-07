Davide Ancelotti is now set for his first managerial role after years under his father Carlo Ancelotti's wing

Davide has worked as one of Carlo Ancelotti's assistant coaches in the latter's stints at Bayern Munich, Napoli, and Real Madrid

There’s growing curiosity around whether Davide Ancelotti can ever reach the heights his legendary father achieved in the managerial world

Davide Ancelotti is preparing to step into the mainstream football spotlight, taking on a senior managerial role of his own after years spent learning the intricacies of the job from his father, the legendary Carlo Ancelotti.

For more than a decade, Davide has quietly honed his coaching skills beside one of football’s most iconic managers, Ancelotti, who is the Brazil national football team's head coach.

Davide Ancelotti's coaching career

Davide Ancelotti’s coaching journey began in 2012, not long after earning his degree in sports science.

With his father's guidance, he immersed himself in the demanding world of elite football, serving as an assistant coach at prestigious clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, and most recently, Real Madrid.

During these stints, Davide was known not only for his tactical insight and professionalism but also for his ability to relate to players and staff alike.

The 35-year-old carved out his own identity within coaching circles, quietly earning respect without relying on his surname alone.

When Carlo Ancelotti announced his departure from Real Madrid to take over as head coach of the Brazilian national team earlier this year, speculation immediately arose around Davide’s future.

Many wondered if he would follow his father yet again, or finally seek to establish himself independently.

According to GOAL, clubs such as Deportivo La Coruna and Scottish giants Rangers reportedly showed interest in bringing Davide on board, recognizing his growing potential as a manager in his own right.

However, Davide eventually chose to join his father’s backroom staff with Canarinho as an assistant coach.

Davide Ancelotti to be named Botafogo head coach

According to Football Espana, Davide Ancelotti is set to be appointed head coach of Brazilian Serie A club Botafogo following Renato Paiva’s resignation.

Meanwhile, reports from Brazil's leading outlet Globo confirm that Davide has accepted the offer and is expected to formally join the club this week.

The club’s ambition, combined with the timing and the chance to lead a first team for the very first time, appears to have convinced Carlo Ancelotti's son to take the leap.

Whether he chooses to stay connected to the national team or not, this new chapter gives Davide a chance to prove himself as a promising coach and a leader in his own right.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid exit news

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid following an abysmal season that was marked by UEFA Champions League semi-final elimination and Copa del Rey final loss to FC Barcelona.

The veteran manager appeared at a press conference to reveal the date he would announce his next steps.

