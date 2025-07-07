Former Ghana defender John Paintsil offered a peek into his beautiful residence as he delivered a strong gospel ministration

The 44-year-old, a devout Christian, touched many with both his passion for worship and the elegance of his residence

Paintsil has ventured into coaching and now serves as an assistant coach for the Black Stars

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

John Paintsil gave fans a glimpse into his private world, combining his deep-rooted faith with a peek inside his stunning home.

Now serving as assistant coach of the Black Stars, Paintsil showed his spiritual side in a soul-stirring worship session, performing a gospel classic with heartfelt passion.

Ex-Black Stars defender John Paintsil displayed his beautiful home during a moving gospel performance. Photo credit: Richard Sellers/Allstar/Getty Images and johnpaintsiljeonjumanjp4/TikTok.

Source: Getty Images

John Paintsil performs a touching gospel song

In a video shared on TikTok and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 44-year-old was captured singing Maame Esther Nyamekye’s 2003 gospel hit, Ode Yen Ko Sie.

With eyes partly closed and hand gesticulations, Paintsil appeared completely absorbed in the moment, honouring his Maker in song.

Known to be a devout Christian, this wasn’t the first time the ex-Fulham and West Ham fullback had shared his faith publicly.

But this particular moment stood out for both its sincerity and setting.

Fans moved by Paintsil's warm worship

Viewers online were quick to shower Paintsil with admiration—not just for his vocals, but for the ambience in which the worship took place. Comments from TikTok poured in:

Agude3 wrote:

"Humble soul👌"

Xtra_Tina admired:

"His love for God...👌"

Ernest Gyimah chimed in:

"Yeah, praise God, hallelujahs, amen. The music is coming from the legend Maame Esther Nyamekye. The most powerful music in Ghana now." –

pekwesschoolfashion prayed:

"Brother, you are looking good. Keep remembering the Creator, God bless you and the family."

Lucy Kenyah summed up:

"God guide you till eternity."

A sneak peek at Paintsil's home interior

As the gospel tune rang out, what also captured attention was the elegant interior of Paintsil’s home.

The spacious hall featured a sleek POP ceiling design, pristine tiled floors, and tasteful décor, including a large television, a cosy sofa set, and a touch of greenery courtesy of a neatly placed artificial plant.

John Paintsil’s present-day luxury is a far cry from his early years. Born into a struggling home, the journey to football stardom wasn’t an easy ride.

“It was incredibly challenging to pay school fees, find opportunities to play football, and even get football boots,” he once shared, speaking to Ghanasoccernet.

But against the odds, he broke through.

From dusty pitches to World Cup stadiums, Paintsil rose to become a fixture in the Ghanaian national team, earning 83 caps, according to Transfermarkt.

John Paintsil in action for the Black Stars during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

He featured at two FIFA World Cups and several AFCON tournaments, leaving behind a legacy many young Ghanaian players now look up to.

A glimpse inside Stephen Appiah's stunning mansion

YEN.com.gh also highlighted the opulent residence of Stephen Appiah, which beautifully combines contemporary design with traditional Ghanaian aesthetics.

One of his standout assets is a breathtaking mansion in Accra, valued at GHC 31 million ($2.5 million).

The property serves as a powerful reflection of Appiah’s inspiring rise—from the modest neighbourhood of Chorkor to the pinnacle of football glory and wealth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh