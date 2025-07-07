Multiple award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty performed Nigerian musician Theophilus Sunday's Aye O Aye on United Showbiz

She performed the song with so much emotion that she cried, trembled and sang with a broken voice

The video touched the hearts of many people who watched it, such that others talked about her powerful voice

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Sensational gospel singer sparked emotions when she started UTV's United Showbiz with a praise and worship medley of songs.

Empress Gifty cries on United Showbiz. Image Credit: @empress_gifty and @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty cries on United Showbiz

The show aired on Saturday, July 5, 2025, saw the gospel singer singing a medley song gospel songs as well as praise and worship songs to set the tone of the show.

In a video posted by UTV on Instagram, they described the moment as Noko Spiritual, the handler of the account wrote,

"Noko Spiritual Moments with @empress_gifty on #UnitedShowbiz."

While singing, the Watch Me crooner shared the gospel and urged viewers of the show to sing along and to pray as a new month was here.

While singing and speaking in tongues, Empress Gifty entered the spirit, knelt and continued singing Aya o Aya, a spiritual song by Nigerian gospel singer Theophilus Sunday.

In tears, Empress Gifty got emotional and trembled as she struggled to sing the song on Live television while on her knees.

The gospel singer was dressed in a figure-hugging brown and black patterned dress. She wore a frontal lace wig that was covered wth a gold scarf and tied such that her edges, which were perfectly laid and curled, showed.

She styled her look by wearing a gold pair of leaf-shaped earrings, heavy makeup that elevated her beauty and high heels.

Reactions to Empress Gifty crying on TV

Some people opined that Empress Gifty praised God on the show as a form of Thanksgiving after a controversial televangelist, whom she sued, Nana Agradaa, was handed a 15-year sentence on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Others also talked about how her ministration moved them as they followed the entertainment show on their televisions.

The reactions of social media users to Empress Gifty's video are below:

the1957news said:

"Admin, make sure you behave yourself today 😂."

_nanaacheampong_ said:

"Worship Wei deɛ sponsored by Noko Jail 15 to the power Nsawam."

fberthrine said:

"Agradaaa Thanksgiving 😂😂."

joydecee said:

"That was touching🔥 and Noko on point."

awurajen said:

"God is really a patient God...hmmm."

hemaanadya said:

"Noko GOD speaks on our behalf🔥."

Empress Gifty dazzles 2025 TGMA. Image Credit: @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty honours late mother

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel musician Empress Gifty warmed hearts with a touching video tribute to her late mother, Agaga.

In the emotional video, she was seen gently dusting off a mini-billboard bearing her mother’s photo. With a gospel song playing softly in the background, Empress Gifty kissed the image, danced joyfully, and paid her respects in a deeply personal moment of remembrance.

The heartfelt gesture moved many, including actress Roselyn Ngissah and other followers, who filled the comments section with love, support, and comforting words.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh