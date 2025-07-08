UEFA has handed significant fines and suspended bans for three major Real Madrid players in connection with a UCL match

One key Real Madrid player was lucky to avoid a sanction from the European governing body of football

Real Madrid are preparing for a critical FIFA Club World Cup semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain

UEFA has taken disciplinary action against several Real Madrid players and the club itself following a dramatic Champions League round of 16 clash with Atletico Madrid.

The fallout comes after a tense night that saw emotions spill over in the celebrations after a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Real Madrid's starting XI for a Champions League match against Manchester City on February 19, 2025. Image credit:Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: What happened?

The second-leg match between the two Spanish giants at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on March 12 of this year was a heated encounter, with both teams carrying the weight of local pride and European ambition.

The home side, who lost the previous leg 2-1, won 1-0 after a fiercely contested 120 minutes. The game then went to penalties following the 2-2 aggregate score.

Pictured: Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid challenges Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid (left) in a UEFA CL match on March 12, 2025. Image credit: Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto

Carlo Ancelotti's men clinched a 4-2 triumph to send the traveling Real Madrid fans into euphoria, and ignited a chain of events that has since drawn the attention of UEFA’s disciplinary committee.

Following the shootout, several Madrid players sprinted toward their fans to celebrate the victory. What followed, however, was a volatile exchange of provocations and reactions.

According to Managing Madrid, objects were hurled from the home stands, and tempers flared on both sides. Atletico accused the Madrid players of deliberately inciting their supporters.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid officials defended their squad, claiming the celebration was spontaneous and a response to hostility from the home crowd.

UEFA fines Real Madrid

UEFA’s investigation into the incident did not stop with the players. The organization has also fined Real Madrid €15,000 due to unacceptable conduct from one of their traveling fans, who was caught on camera making a prohibited salute.

According to reports, the governing body issued a stern warning that repeated offenses of this nature could result in harsher penalties, including a ban on away ticket sales for UEFA competitions.

The warning is part of UEFA's broader campaign to clamp down on discrimination and fan misconduct across European competitions.

Which Real Madrid players have been punished by UEFA?

According to GOAL, three Real Madrid players, Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger, and Dani Ceballos were each handed suspended one-match bans along with financial penalties.

However, the bans will only be enforced if they engage in similar conduct again during UEFA competitions.

Star forward Mbappe was fined €30,000, key central defender Antonio Rudiger received a €40,000 fine, and midfield squad player Ceballos was hit with a €20,000 penalty.

Vinicius Junior escapes UEFA punishment

While several Madrid players have been sanctioned, Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, who also made provocative gestures referencing his club’s Champions League legacy managed to avoid punishment.

UEFA concluded that his actions, though pointed, did not cross the threshold required for disciplinary measures. This decision has sparked debate among fans and pundits, with some questioning the consistency of the rulings.

UEFA investigated 4 Real Madrid players

YEN.com.gh earlier reported extensively on UEFA's investigation against four Real Madrid players in March of this year.

This happened immediately after Los Blancos dramatic penalty shootout win against city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 tie between the two teams.

