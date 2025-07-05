Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe produced a breathtaking acrobatic goal and marked the moment with a heartfelt tribute to Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Los Blancos sealed their place in the Club World Cup semi-final with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe scores sublime acrobatic, pays tribute to Diogo Jota with touching gesture

Gonzalo Garcia continued his impressive scoring form, while Fran Garcia showcased why Real Madrid may not need to pursue a new left-back, delivering a solid performance on the left flank.

Xabi Alonso’s side struck twice in the opening 20 minutes, putting themselves in control of the match, but the final minutes proved chaotic.

In stoppage time, Dortmund clawed two goals back — either side of Mbappe's spectacular strike — setting up a tense finish.

Mbappe, coming off the bench, netted a stunning acrobatic goal before racing to the pitchside camera, where he flashed the number '20' with his hands in honour of Jota.

The Portugal international was involved in a road traffic accident alongside his brother, Andre Silva, on Thursday.

As the Reds forward prepared to return to England for pre-season, when travelling in Zamora, Spain, the tyre blew out on Jota's car, resulting in a crash when attempting to overtake on the A52, known as the Palacios de Sanabria, according to local reports.

On Saturday (July 5), Jota and his younger sibling were laid to rest at a funeral service at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar (the Mother Church of Gondomar).

Real Madrid faced Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Club World Cup, with a place in the semifinals on the line—where PSG eagerly awaits.

During the celebration of his third goal, Kylian Mbappé paid tribute to Diogo Jota following the tragic news surrounding the Portuguese forward.

Mbappé scored Real Madrid’s third goal in extra time, effectively sealing the 3–1 victory.

After receiving a brilliant pass from Arda Güler, the French star executed a stunning bicycle kick to find the back of the net.

He then formed the number 20 with his hands as a heartfelt tribute to Jota.

