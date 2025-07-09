Mohammed Kudus' imminent move to Tottenham Hotspur has made him the most expensive Ghanaian of all time

He jumps ahead of Thomas Partey, whose £50 million transfer to Arsenal in 2020 made him No.1 until now

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the seven most expensive Ghanaian players in history, which features Michael Essien and Andre Ayew

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with West Ham United to sign Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus in a blockbuster £55 million deal.

The move, once finalised, will make Kudus the most expensive Ghanaian footballer in history.

Mohammed Kudus surpasses Thomas Partey and Michael Essien to become the most expensive Ghanaian player in history. Photos by Ben Radford, Catherine Ivill - AMA and Shaun Botterill.

Kudus breaks Ghanaian transfer record with Tottenham move

Per reports, the 24-year-old is set to undergo a medical before signing a six-year deal with the North London club.

West Ham had earlier turned down a £50 million bid, but Spurs returned with an improved offer that sealed the transfer.

With Kudus set to wear white next season, we take a closer look at Ghana's top seven priciest football exports of all time.

Mohammed Kudus celebrates with a stool after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur on October 19, 2024. Photo by West Ham United FC.

Top 7 most expensive Ghanaian players of all time

7. Asamoah Gyan – £13M (Rennes to Sunderland)

In 2010, Sunderland splashed a club-record £13 million to bring in Ghana’s all-time top scorer from French side Rennes.

Gyan quickly became a fan favourite, scoring 15 goals in 37 appearances, as noted by Transfermarkt.

His spell in England was brief, but impactful, before he moved to the UAE to join Al Ain.

6. Andre Ayew – £20.5M (Swansea to West Ham)

In 2016, West Ham broke their own transfer record to snap up Andre Ayew for £20.5 million, per the Premier League.

Hopes were high, but a combination of injuries and inconsistency hampered his form.

Still, the former Marseille man managed 12 goals and five assists in 50 appearances for the Hammers.

5. Baba Rahman – £21.7M (Augsburg to Chelsea)

After impressing in the Bundesliga, Baba Rahman secured a big-money move to Chelsea in 2015.

Valued at £21.7 million, per Sky Sports, the left-back struggled to break into the starting lineup at Stamford Bridge.

Limited to just 23 games and two assists, his Chelsea chapter was riddled with injuries and frequent loan spells.

4. Michael Essien – £24.4M (Lyon to Chelsea)

Michael Essien’s 2005 switch from Lyon to Chelsea wasn’t just a big move — it was a record-breaker.

The £24.4 million fee made him the most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history at the time, even ahead of Didier Drogba.

Over nine seasons, the midfield powerhouse made over 250 appearances and won nine major trophies with the Blues.

3. Mohammed Kudus – £38.4M (Ajax to West Ham)

Before this summer’s headline-grabbing deal, Kudus had already made waves with his move from Ajax to West Ham.

He arrived in London for a reported £38.4 million and hit the ground running. In his debut campaign, he racked up 18 goals and 10 assists across 48 games.

Though his output dipped slightly in his second season, he remained a key figure in the Hammers' setup.

2. Thomas Partey – £50M (Atletico Madrid to Arsenal)

In 2020, Thomas Partey’s deadline-day move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal for £50 million sent shockwaves through the Premier League.

The Ghanaian midfielder became a regular in the Gunners' engine room, amassing over 160 appearances.

Known for his composure and defensive acumen, Partey was the most expensive Ghanaian footballer until now.

1. Mohammed Kudus – £55M (West Ham to Tottenham Hotspur)

Kudus claims top spot, this time with a record-breaking move to Tottenham.

Spurs agreed to pay £55 million ($74.7m), surpassing the previous record held by Partey.

The Black Stars playmaker is expected to undergo a medical within the next 48 hours and sign a six-year deal.

ESPN reports that at least six elite European clubs had expressed interest in Kudus, but the player had his heart set on Tottenham.

His rise has been nothing short of meteoric, and now, he stands as the most valuable Ghanaian footballer in history.

Prophet warned Kudus against joining Spurs

Before Mohammed Kudus completed his record-breaking move to Tottenham, YEN.com.gh reported that he had received a striking prophecy.

Prophet Clement Testimony warned that the 24-year-old's football journey could face major setbacks if he signed for clubs with certain jersey colours.

