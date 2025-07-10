Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has sent a heartfelt message to Mohammed Kudus as he embarks on a significant career move

The Black Star player would join Tottenham Hotspur after his successful medical examination on July 10, 2025

Some social media users have reacted to Dr Bawumia's post with funny comments on Facebook and X platforms

Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ghanaian football sensation Mohammed Kudus, following news of his imminent transfer to English Premier League powerhouse Tottenham Hotspur.

The West Ham United attacking midfielder has been scheduled to undergo a thorough medical examination on Thursday, July 10, 2025, marking a significant step toward a lucrative transfer to the North London club, a deal anticipated to reshape both his career and the dynamics of the Spurs squad.

Dr Bawumia sends support to Kudus ahead of his medicals at Tottenham Hotspur. Photo credit: @drbawumia.

Source: Instagram

Bawumia reacts to Kudus’ Tottenham transfer talks

In a statement shared on social media, Dr. Bawumia, an avid supporter of Tottenham Hotspur and a prominent figure within Ghana's political landscape, expressed his enthusiasm:

"I am excited to see our Ghanaian starboy make this move to my @SpursOfficial. All the best in your medical @KudusMohammedGH."

Following a period of intense speculation linking Kudus to several top London clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham, negotiations between West Ham United and Spurs have reached a pivotal conclusion.

According to trusted football insider David Ornstein, the transfer fee has been set at approximately £55 million, and Kudus is poised to commit to a six-year contract with Tottenham.

Check out the X post below:

Kudus's career record at Ajax

Mohammed Kudus, who previously shone at Ajax Amsterdam, is expected to finalise his medical assessment shortly, allowing him to officially join Spurs and bolster their squad as they prepare for a competitive UEFA Champions League campaign.

The 24-year-old midfielder boasts an impressive record, having led the Premier League over the past two seasons in completed dribbles, accumulating a remarkable total of 216 successful attempts.

Despite West Ham finishing a challenging 14th in the league last season, Kudus emerged as one of their standout performers, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

His impending move to Spurs sets the stage for a fierce battle for a starting position among an attacking lineup that includes talents such as Dominic Solanke, Son Heung-Min, Richarlison, and Mathys Tel.

Check out the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh