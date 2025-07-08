Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has been handed a stark prophecy as he ponders his next move

According to a powerful clergyman, the 24-year-old's career could be thwarted if he joins clubs with specific jersey colours

He also reveals in his prophecy that Kudus should not consider a transfer to Saudi Arabia next season

Mohammed Kudus has been cautioned against making a potentially career-damaging move ahead of the new football season.

According to Ghanaian prophet Clement Testimony, the West Ham star risks derailing his future if he signs for a club that wears either a blue or white home kit.

Kudus warned by prophet if he wears white or blue jersey

The leader of the Wordlight Revival Centre claims to have received divine visions concerning the midfielder's next step.

Taking to Facebook, Prophet Testimony shared a prophetic message urging Kudus to tread carefully when deciding his next destination.

“By God's grace, I have been led to give prophecies about this younger brother of mine, and all that I said in the past, which he obeyed, has come to pass.

"So, I hope he takes this one too. Please tell Kudus not to wear a blue or white jersey next season, lest his career be thwarted.”

He further revealed troubling visions associated with a move to a club with a blue kit:

“If he wears the blue jersey, I saw multiple injuries that would cut his football career short in the first year, sadly.”

The prophet also issued a strong warning against pursuing a lucrative deal in the Middle East:

“Also, let him not go to the Arab land seeking more money, which I prophetically saw would dim his shine forever. The white jersey would take him backwards as a player.”

Chelsea and Spurs pursuit raises eyebrows

Interestingly, two clubs currently leading the race for Kudus’ signature, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, fit the exact colour schemes he’s been warned against. Chelsea plays in blue. Spurs wear white.

Both Premier League sides have expressed concrete interest in securing the 24-year-old’s services.

Tottenham are reportedly the frontrunners, with Chelsea closely monitoring the situation.

Kudus skips full pre-season training amid speculation

While interest around him continues to mount, Kudus has taken a step back from full pre-season duties.

Although he showed up at West Ham’s Rush Green training facility on day one, the Ghana international opted out of field sessions, choosing instead to focus on gym work and light jogging.

This unusual decision sparked questions, prompting West Ham to offer a brief explanation. A club spokesman told Hammers News:

“I think he doesn’t want to train at the moment. Things will be resolved this week,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Kudus' decision to delay training appears to align with the ongoing transfer discussions.

West Ham are reportedly holding out for over £60 million, but Kudus has made it clear that Tottenham is his preferred destination.

According to Sky Sports, this deal would be historic; Kudus could become the first player to switch from West Ham to Spurs in over a decade.

While the two London clubs rarely do business, the 24-year-old’s talent may be enough to break that barrier.

Kudus told he's more talented than Saka

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a former spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association claimed that Mohammed Kudus possesses more natural talent than Bukayo Saka.

According to him, Kudus has the complete skillset to thrive at any elite club across Europe’s top leagues.

